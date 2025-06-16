Sweden Releases First Six Players for 2026 Olympics
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortino, Italy are rapidly approaching, and the NHL’s best players are gearing up to participate in the international tournament. After the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the hunger for best-on-best action on the biggest stage has grown. Hockey fans won’t need to wait too much longer as participating countries took their next step towards the 2026 Olympic Games.
Multiple countries released the first six players on their rosters for next year’s event, including Sweden. One of the favorites heading into the tournament, the first six players named to their roster were unsurprising, but full of star power.
Sweden named four forwards to the team. Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe, Detroit Red Wings scorer Lucas Raymond, and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog are set to occupy four of the six spots on the team’s top two offensive lines.
Joining them on the back end are the country’s two strongest defenders. Tampa Bay Lightning captain and former Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman and Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin hold the honor of the first two defensemen named to the squad.
Standing out among the first six is the inclusion of Landeskog. The captain in Colorado made a miraculous return for the Avs during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The return came three years after his last game played, but the rugged power forward is now back to full health and eager to pursue a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold.
Sweden has a deep pool of players to pull from, but the first six spots are claimed. Expect more firepower and skill to join these six players as the roster fills out, setting them up to be a serious medal contender at the 2026 games.
