Scrappy Center Perfect Addition for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres occupy the top spot in the Atlantic Division with 15 games left in their regular season schedule. Barring a historic collapse, the Sabres are poised to end their dreaded postseason drought.

The Sabres were active ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, adding multiple veterans to the forward and defensive groups. The big move was acquiring hulking defender Logan Stanley to bolster their blue line. The most underrated move, however, was scrappy center Sam Carrick.

So far, he's been the perfect addition to the Sabres and their playoff push.

Bottom Six Boost

The Sabres sent the New York Rangers a pair of 2026 draft picks in exchange for the 34-year-old center. The deal felt like a hefty price to pay for a player with 40 career goals, but the addition is already paying off.

Carrick has been the ideal addition to the team's fourth line. Joining forces with speedy winger Zach Benson and Beck Malenstyn, the trio has quickly become a fearsome line. They grind down the opponents and can keep offensive zone times high with their ability to cycle the puck and launch pucks on net.

So far, Carrick's added some offense from the bottom-six. In five games with the Sabres, he has two goals and three points. In 60 games with the Rangers, he had four goals and 10 points.

The defensive accumen is what attracted the Sabres to Carrick. He's one of the most defensively responsible forwards in the NHL, and now they're getting a two-way production out of the veteran.

Feb 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) and New York Rangers center Sam Carrick (39) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Physical Force

A veteran of nearly 400 NHL games, Carrick carries a specific reputation.

He's a hard-nosed, physical bottom-six forward. He loves to throw his body around, whether that's into an opponent or in front of a puck, it doesn't matter.

Carrick also loves to drop the gloves. He's surpassed 50 penalty minutes in each of the last five seasons. Despite being listed as 6'0" and 200 pounds, Carrick can throw hands with the best of them.

He showed that in just his second game with the team. The Sabres took on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an absolute barnburner, and Carrick quickly showed the extent of his skillset. He dropped the mitts with Lightning forward Scott Sabourin and sent the message to his new teammates that he's exactly the type of player they need down the stretch.

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