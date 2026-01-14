Could Flames Trade Rasmus Andersson Before Olympics?

The NHL’s trade deadline isn’t until March 6, but rumors are still swirling about whether the Calgary Flames will deal defenseman Rasmus Andersson to another team.

Andersson has been a staple of the Flames’ lineup for years, but the discussion surrounding his potential exit from Calgary has been at the forefront all season. With the Flames struggling and Andersson’s contract expiring at the end of the season, a move makes sense. The real question now centers on the timeline of the trade, with recent rumors suggesting it could come as soon as before the 2026 Olympic Winter Games begin in February.

A Trade Could Be Imminent

Dec 20, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Multiple reports, including those from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, have pushed this new narrative. Those close to the team are echoing the same sentiment. Flames radio voice Pat Steinberg recently said on the Flames Talk podcast that he sees a world where an Andersson trade occurs within the “next 24-48 hours.”

“I honestly believe that tomorrow would be an ideal time to do it,” Steinberg said on Jan. 13. “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, if it were to happen in the next 24-48 hours, it would not surprise me at this point. What I’m hearing, it feels like the volume has been cranked up again in the last 12-24 hours on this thing. It doesn’t mean a deal is imminent, but hearing what you’re hearing from people you talk to around the league, I wonder if we’re moving into a window where it’s not that far off.”

Which teams are interested, though? While it’s hard to pin down the exact number – though clubs such as the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers might be in on the Andersson sweepstakes – it is known that he is a hot commodity.

In 46 games with Calgary so far in 2025-26, the 29-year-old Swede has racked up 10 goals and 19 assists. What’s more, he’s almost single-handedly been dragging the Flames to the finish line. On countless occasions, it’s been Andersson’s efforts that have put Calgary over the edge. Without him in the lineup, it’s hard to imagine the team even being competitive.

Given Andersson’s prowess, the Olympic timeline makes sense. Teams want an opportunity to bring him in for as many games as possible before the league takes a month off in February. After the Olympics, the group would theoretically still have some cohesion and could move forward toward the postseason in full stride. That can only happen if Andersson arrives at his new home prior to the Winter Games, which means the trade must happen soon if that timeline is to be met.

The Package Could Be Massive

Jan 30, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy during interview after the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Andersson is Flames general manager Craig Conroy’s only large trade piece to dangle in front of other franchises, which means the package he’ll demand for his star player will most likely be massive. After all, Calgary needs assets in order to rebuild, and Andersson’s value provides a perfect opportunity to gain just that.

Let the sweepstakes begin. It’s sure to be the story of the hockey world for the days to come.

