Trade Talk Heating Up Around Flames Defenseman

The Calgary Flames are in sell mode. After taking a step back this season and watching the Minnesota Wild land Quinn Hughes in a franchise-altering trade, the Flames know they have decisions to make.

Their most valuable asset is a pending unrestricted free agent who represents exactly the kind of player contending teams covet for a playoff run. According to Chris Johnston, trade talk around Rasmus Andersson has picked up again in the wake of the Hughes deal.

The 29-year-old right-shot defenseman is the biggest chip Flames management has to play this season, and with the holiday roster freeze hitting Friday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, the urgency to make a move is building.

Extension Talk Hasn't Gone Anywhere

Andersson hasn't completely shut the door on negotiating an extension with Calgary, but the reality is his timeline doesn't appear to align with where the organization is headed. The Flames are retooling and looking toward the future.

Dec 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) looks on during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Andersson is 29 years old and in the prime of his career. He wants to win now, not wait for a rebuild to play out. That disconnect makes a trade increasingly likely.

Andersson carries a $4.55 million cap hit through 2026, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, and his market value is estimated at $6.5 million. For a contending team, that's an affordable price for a top-four defenseman who can play big minutes in all situations.

What Teams Are Getting

Johnston outlined exactly why Andersson is so coveted around the league. He's effective at winning puck battles and doesn't hesitate to engage physically. Over the last five seasons, he has averaged more than 23 minutes per night, playing in all situations.

That's the profile of a player teams need in the playoffs. Andersson can handle tough matchups, kill penalties, run a power play, and play heavy minutes when games matter most. Those players don't become available often, especially at his cap hit.

Deadline Within a Deadline

The holiday roster freeze adds another layer of complexity. This year's collective bargaining agreement introduced a rule requiring retained-salary players to spend 75 days on a team's roster before being flipped in another retained-salary transaction.

A player traded Friday would hit that 75-day mark on March 4, just two days before the trade deadline. That creates an opportunity for teams willing to act now to potentially flip Andersson again with additional salary retained if needed.

The Flames have leverage because multiple teams are interested, but the clock is ticking. If Calgary wants to maximize Andersson's value and give acquiring teams maximum flexibility, a deal needs to happen soon. All signs point to Andersson being moved before the roster freeze hits. The only question is which contender pulls the trigger.

