Flames Face Difficult Nazem Kadri Decision Before Deadline

Things aren't going well for the Calgary Flames. With just 55 points, they sit seventh in the Pacific Division with the playoffs mostly out of their hands. With the chances of postseason hockey being out of the window, they are staring down a classic rebuilding dilemma as the March 6 trade deadline approaches.

General manager Craig Conroy must decide whether to keep Nazem Kadri as a veteran leader who can teach young players how to win big games. Kadri has the grit that it takes to lead a side to a Stanley Cup, as he did with the Avalanche back in 2022.

However, on the flip side, Conroy can also choose to trade the 35-year-old to clear some space to bring in some new names and fresh talent ahead of the next season.

The Case for Keeping Him

Kadri brings exactly what rebuilding teams need from their veterans. He's a Stanley Cup champion who won with Colorado in 2022. He plays with snarl and emotion, setting a tone that young players can follow. He leads by example on and off the ice.

Even if you're rebuilding, don't you need a few tone-setters to hang around and show the kids what championship habits look like? That's the argument for holding onto Kadri despite Calgary's obvious seller status.

The Flames have already traded most of their core over the past couple seasons, including Rasmus Andersson to Vegas earlier this year. Kadri represents one of the last remaining veterans who can provide that leadership presence.

The Case for Trading Him

But Kadri could also command a significant return given his impact as both a scorer and emotional leader. He scored a career-high 35 goals last season and has 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 points this year. Contenders pay a premium for playoff-tested centers who bring intensity and scoring ability.

Feb 2, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) shoots the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Kadri's resume checks every box teams look for at the deadline. The complication is his contract. Kadri has three years remaining at a $7 million cap hit through 2028-29, and he holds a 13-team no-trade list. That term gives some contenders pause, with at least one team reportedly wanting Calgary to retain salary to make a deal work.

Wild and Stars Circling

Minnesota has shown interest in Kadri, according to reports. The Wild have an obvious gap down the middle after trading for Quinn Hughes earlier this season. Kadri would slot in as their second-line center, eating defensive minutes and running the second power-play unit.

Dallas represents an even stronger fit now that Tyler Seguin's full $9.85 million is on long-term injured reserve. The Stars have the cap flexibility to absorb Kadri's contract, especially if Calgary retains 40-50 percent of the salary.

Darren Dreger has also mentioned Colorado as a potential destination, giving Kadri a chance to reunite with the team he won a championship with. However, the Avalanche's cap situation makes that deal more complicated to execute.

Time to Decide

Kadri has made it clear he's open to a trade to a contender. David Pagnotta confirmed Kadri's camp informed the Flames he would welcome a move to chase another Stanley Cup. That puts the decision squarely on Conroy.

Does he prioritize the intangible value of veteran leadership during a rebuild, or does he maximize the return on a depreciating asset? With less than a week until the deadline, the clock is ticking on one of the most difficult decisions Calgary will face this season.

