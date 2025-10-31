Three Landing Spots to Watch for Flames’ Nazem Kadri
The Calgary Flames have to decide on what to do with Nazem Kadri. Should they trade the 35-year-old forward who won a Stanley Cup in 2022 or keep him around as the Flames try to push for a postseason berth for the first time since that same playoff campaign.
Complicating matters further for the Flames is their putrid start to the 2025-2026 season. Calgary is 2-8-1 in their first 11 games, sitting in dead last in the entire NHL standings. The franchise need change, and the quickest route is by trading Kadri. Luckily, many teams are interested in the veteran center, including these three landing spots to monitor.
Colorado Avalanche - Reunion in Denver
The Avalanche are quite familiar with Kadri and the success he can help reach. They won a Cup together in 2022, and Kadri was instrumental to that process. He was a two-way threat, taking the defensive responsibility off of Nate MacKinnon while still producing offensively.
The Avs have their number two center in Brock Nelson, but that won’t stop Colorado from improving further. Especially if they could get a few million knocked off his annual salary, the Avs could take a run at reuniting with Kadri.
Montreal Canadiens - Rising Core Takes Big Swing
The Canadiens are on the rise, there’s no denying that. Their rebuilding efforts have paid off, and they appear to be taking that next step in 2025-2026 after making the postseason last year.
The thing Montreal really needs is a reliable center behind captain Nick Suzuki. Rookie Oliver Kapanen is impressing in the role right now, but a real championship contending team needs more. That’s why Montreal would make such an ideal landing spot for Kadri.
The Canadiens could easily absorb the $7 million salary cap hit Kadri carries and they have the youth and draft picks to make this deal worthwhile for Calgary.
Plus, how much would this move absolutely crush the Toronto Maple Leafs?
Winnipeg Jets - Putting the Top Contender Over the Top
The Winnipeg Jets make too much sense as a landing spot for the veteran center. The Jets are a Stanley Cup contender, but their second-line center position is a huge question mark still.
Jonathan Toews came out of retirement to join Winnipeg. It’s an incredible story of resilience and determination, but it’s not necessarily a solution to their second-line center issues.
Kadri solves that problem and then some for the Jets. The big concern on their end is the long-term commitment. At 35, the Jets likely don’t want to take on his multi-year contract unless it was at a severe discount. That’s the negotiation to work out for Winnipeg, however, as they try to put their contending team over the top.
