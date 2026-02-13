Canada's Forward Depth Could Be Strongest in Olympic History

No country has ever assembled this much firepower up front. Team Canada enters the 2026 Milan Olympics with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Macklin Celebrini on the same roster.

That trio represents three of the NHL's top four scorers at the Olympic break, with McDavid leading the league at 96 points, MacKinnon sitting second with 93, and the 19-year-old Celebrini fourth with 81 points in 55 games.

Then there is Sidney Crosby, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who scored the overtime winner against the United States in 2010 and captained Canada to another title in 2014. He wears the 'C' again in Milan, flanked by McDavid and Cale Makar as alternates.

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Connor McDavid of Canada during the warm up before the match against Czechia in a men's ice hockey group A match during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Lines Take Shape

Canada's top unit to begin the Olympics, as seen in their 5-0 shutout win over Czechia, features Celebrini centering McDavid and Tom Wilson.

MacKinnon anchors the second line between Brandon Hagel and Nick Suzuki, while Crosby centers Mitch Marner and Mark Stone on the third unit. Brad Marchand, Bo Horvat, and Sam Reinhart round out the fourth line, with Sam Bennett serving as an extra while Seth Jarvis was a healthy scratch against Czechia.

The depth is staggering. Players like Reinhart, Marner, Hagel, Stone, and Suzuki would slot into the top six on virtually any other Olympic roster. For Canada, they fill middle-six roles.

Defense Built to Dominate

The back end matches the forward group's excellence. Devon Toews pairs with Makar on the top unit, followed by Josh Morrissey with Colton Parayko while Thomas Harley is partnered with Drew Doughty as Shea Theodore serves as an extra.

Every defender can shut down elite competition, which should limit chances before they reach the crease. The lone concern is that much of the offensive production from the blue line hinges on Makar, though having the best defenseman in the world somewhat mitigates that risk.

Gold Medal Expectations

Canada has won the last two Olympic gold medals in tournaments featuring NHL players and claimed the 4 Nations Face-Off title last February in overtime against the Americans. That marked the first time Crosby, McDavid, and MacKinnon shared the ice at a best-on-best event.

Now, they reunite in Milan as co-favorites alongside the United States. As previously mentioned, Canada opened Group A play with a win over Czechia on Feb. 12, with Switzerland and France to follow.

Should Canada and the Americans secure the top two seeds, they would sit on opposite sides of the bracket, setting up a potential gold medal showdown on February 22.

