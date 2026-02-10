The United States and Canadian men's hockey teams is one of the fiercest rivalries at the Winter Olympics. On Tuesday that rivalry carried over to another sport as the Canadian team was in the stands to watch the mixed short-track speedskating event.

During the semifinals Team USA crashed and finished last, eliminating them from medal contention. After showing a replay of the crash, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation showed the reaction of the hockey players in the stands at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

They did not look broken up by the Americans' failure in the event.

the canadian mens hockey team reaction to americas crash in mixed relays 😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q0W1iCvFa8 — chabot account (@chabotornothing) February 10, 2026

Team Canada won that semifinal and moved on to the final where they won the silver medal as Italy crossed the line first... backwards.

Canada will play their first Olympic hockey match of the Milan Cortina Games on Thursday against Czechia at 10:30 a.m. ET. Team USA will then play their first match against Latvia at 3:00 p.m. ET. Since they are in different groups they won't meet on the ice unless its in the knockout rounds.

The United States beat Canada in the qualifying round of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Canada returned the favor in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off last year.

