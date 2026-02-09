Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Has One Goal for Olympics

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon respects the other athletes competing at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan. But he did not travel to Italy to watch speed skating or explore the city's spots and landmarks. Unless someone puts him on skates for Team Canada, he has zero interest.

MacKinnon is famous for his obsessive focus. It is one of the reasons he ranks among the best players in the world. That intensity defines who he is, and nothing changes just because he is at the Olympics for the first time.

"We've talked to some other athletes, but to be honest, I just want to win gold here," the 30-year-old center said after practice. "It's fun to get to know people, but at the end of the day, we're just trying to win."

When asked about experiencing the Olympic Village, attending other events and exploring Milan, MacKinnon delivered a characteristically blunt response.

"I mean, I want to enjoy myself, but I'm not here to enjoy myself, either," he said. "I'm going to do everything I can to play well, and just hopefully it's enough, and hopefully I can contribute."

Jan 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on after a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A reporter told him it sounded kind of sad. If you are at the Olympics for the first time, you have to take it in, right?

"No," MacKinnon said with a little laugh. "Just being honest."

He explained himself further, clarifying that his version of enjoying the Olympics does not involve cramming in tourist activities between games.

"In terms of going to 10 events a day and going to dinner in Milan, I don't think anyone's going to do that," he said. "That's what I mean in terms of enjoy myself, but I'm loving being with guys. This is a dream for me. Sitting next to Sid in the dressing room. At 10 years old, how cool would that be?"

The Dream Realized

MacKinnon brings elite credentials to Milan. He helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022 and captured the 2024 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after setting career highs with 51 goals, 89 assists and 140 points.

Last season at the 4 Nations Face-Off, he earned MVP honors by leading the tournament with four goals in four games as Canada won the championship. This season he leads the NHL with 40 goals and ranks second with 93 points, trailing only Edmonton's Connor McDavid by three points.

Feb 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McDavid serves as one of Canada's alternate captains alongside Cale Makar, giving the roster depth at every position.

"It's amazing," MacKinnon said about the Olympic experience. "You have to pinch yourself for sure, but other than that, I need to play well. And I don't know if I have to play amazing, but I need to play well and just do my job."

MacKinnon has a different definition of fun than most people attending their first Olympics. That distinction explains why he is elite.

"Yeah, I have fun playing hockey," he said. "I go on vacations in the summer."

Canada opens Group A play against Czechia later this week, followed by games against Switzerland and France. Anything less than gold will feel like failure for a roster built to dominate, and MacKinnon plans to make sure that does not happen.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!