Hurricanes Add Physical Winger From Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes added some much needed physicality ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

As the Hurricanes attempt to end their seemingly unending playoff misfortunes, they are aware of the holes in their lineup. They are hoping their goaltending holds up as it has all year long, but the one area they needed to improve was at forward.

That's why the Hurricanes swung an in-division deal with the Philadelphia Flyers to bolster their forward group. The Hurricanes acquired physical winger Nicolas Deslauriers from the Flyers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Carolina Hurricanes are acquiring Nicolas Deslauriers from the Flyers for a conditional seventh round pick. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 6, 2026

What Deslauriers Brings to Hurricanes

Deslauriers has over 700 games of NHL experience under his belt, but now he gets his first chance for postseason action since the 2021-2022 season he spent with the Minnesota Wild. That year, he played in just five postseason contests as the Wild were eliminated in the first round.

The hallmark of Deslauriers's game is physicality. One of the toughest combatants in the NHL, he's a feared fighter and net-front presence. He has 794 career penalty minutes and over 70 fighting majors during his extensive career.

Offensive is not a huge factor, but he has one 10-goal season under his belt. At 6'1" and 220 pounds, he's one of the most physically imposing players any time he's on the ice. His hands might not be the best, but his ability to intimidate is second to none.

The Hurricanes hope that he is the missing link in terms of grit and sandpaper all Stanley Cup-hopeful teams desire. If he provides that, the Canes might be an even tougher out come postseason time.

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) reacts after blocking a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Flyers Keep Rebuilding

The Flyers, meanwhile, continue to retool their roster. For most of the season, they've kept pace in the Eastern Conference under first-year head coach Rick Tocchet. As they've entered into and passed the Trade Deadline, however, they've fully adopted a seller's mindset.

Deslauriers wasn't the only move the Flyers made ahead of the deadline. They also sent out scoring winger Bobby Brink in a deal with the Minnesota Wild. In exchange, the Flyers received promising defenseman David Jiricek, but it comes at the cost of yet another talented forward.

It's a tough stretch for Philadelphia, who have accepted their losing season fate once again. Even as they carried hope into the second half of the year, it seems the rebuild is still on going in the City of Brotherly Love

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!