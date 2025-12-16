Flyers’ Shootout Success Slips vs. Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers had been flawless when games went beyond 65 minutes.

That perfection vanished over the past 48 hours, as Philadelphia dropped back-to-back shootout decisions to the Carolina Hurricanes after opening the year 5-0. Against the same opponent on consecutive nights, a season-long strength suddenly turned into a source of frustration, leaving the Flyers empty-handed in a format that had previously worked in their favor.

A Strength the Flyers Relied On

For a Flyers team accustomed to tight, low-scoring games. The shootout had become more than a last resort, and it was a calculated advantage. Philadelphia’s early success gave the team confidence that if regulation and 3-on-3 overtime failed to produce a winner, the odds would still tilt in its favor.

That belief often shaped how the Flyers approached overtime. Rather than forcing high-risk chances, Philadelphia frequently prioritized puck possession and defensive structure, appearing comfortable playing conservatively with the knowledge that the shootout had been a reliable safety net.

Carolina Flips the Script

That safety net vanished against Carolina.

The Hurricanes shut the Flyers out in the shootout in both games, with their goaltenders standing tall at the most critical moments. Pyotr Kochetkov, making his first start since Dec. 7, turned aside every Flyers attempt in Saturday’s game to secure the win, while Brandon Bussi followed with a dominant performance of his own the following night.

Dec 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Philadelphia failed to score a single shootout goal across the two games, a stark contrast from a group that had been automatic earlier in the season. Even Trevor Zegras, who opened the year with a perfect shootout record, was held in check, going 0-for-2 and seeing that flawless start erased.

Dec 14, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The result was notable given Zegras’ history. He owns the NHL’s all-time highest shootout percentage among players with at least 20 attempts, underscoring how effectively Carolina neutralized Philadelphia’s usual go-to options. Prior to the two missed attempts, Zegras entered with a 68% shootout percentage, going 17-for-25. Since then, his percentage has dropped to 63%

In regulation time over the weekend, Zegras tallied four points, a goal and an assist in each game.

Dec 14, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) defends the net against Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Despite not being able to convert in the shootout, Zegras was able to secure his team at least one point with a game-tying goal on Sunday, his 13th of the season, beating Bussi and equalizing the game 2-2 with 1:52 remaining. That tally extended his goal streak to three games, the longest of his career.

From Automatic to Uncertain

In the span of two nights, the Flyers’ shootout record shifted from perfect to vulnerable. What once felt automatic now feels far less certain, particularly after failing to convert on any attempt against the same opponent.

Without the guarantee of shootout success, Philadelphia’s conservative overtime approach also becomes less forgiving, increasing the importance of capitalizing on chances before games reach that stage.

A Reminder of the NHL’s Thin Margins

Carolina’s success wasn’t limited to taking away Flyers shooters. Bussi’s shootout win marked his ninth straight victory, tying Cam Ward for the longest winning streak by a goaltender in franchise history and further illustrating the fine margins that decide games beyond regulation.

Dec 14, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) celebrates their victory in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

For the Flyers, the lesson is clear. The shootout can no longer be treated as a fallback, because as the Hurricanes showed over the past 48 hours, even the most dependable edge can disappear quickly.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!