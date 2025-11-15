Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov Credits New Equipment for Resurgence
For the first few weeks of the season, Andrei Svechnikov looked nothing like the powerful, game-breaking winger Carolina Hurricanes fans were used to seeing. He went pointless in his first eight games, struggled to generate his usual pace, and even found himself bumped down to the fourth line as the Hurricanes tried to jump-start his confidence.
But over the past two weeks, Svechnikov has rediscovered the version of himself the Hurricanes rely on. He has 10 points in his last nine games, including a three-point performance in Carolina’s most recent overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks. His production has started to match the effort, and the swagger that disappeared early in the season is beginning to return.
Svechnikov Has His Best Game of the Season Against Vancouver
The win over Vancouver was part of an unprecedented NHL night, with four games all going past regulation for the first time in league history with a slate that large. And Svechnikov did his part to make it memorable. He blasted home two first-period slapshots, before assisting on Taylor Hall’s game-tying goal to make it 3–3. Sebastian Aho eventually ended it in overtime, scoring the seventeenth OT goal of his career and tying Ilya Kovalchuk and Mark Scheifele for seventh all-time.
After the game, Rod Brind’Amour didn’t hide his pride in Svechnikov’s work behind the scenes. “There’s nobody that works harder at it,” he told media during the postgame presser. “He shoots pucks constantly. So hard to believe he could develop that because he already shoots very hard, but maybe he’s adding that to his repertoire.”
The Reason Behind Svechnikov's Improvement
Svechnikov offered reporters his own explanation on what may have caused the recent chance: “I guess I kind of just changed my stick to be honest a couple of weeks ago, so I think that’s why everything is going in right now.”
It was classic Svechnikov — simple, understated, and probably truer than it sounds. A stick change might not seem like a breakthrough for most players, but for a shooter who leans heavily on power and precision, the details matter. And right now, the results speak loudly.
Svechnikov even came inches away from completing the hat trick with what would have been his fourth lacrosse-style goal in the NHL (video below). Although the finish wasn’t there, the attempt alone was enough to send the arena buzzing and show how talented and gutsy of a player Svech is.
Not All Smiles And Sunshine For Svechnikov
It wasn’t all highlight-reel material for Svechnikov. He finished the night with one of the rarest and least desirable distinctions a player can leave with: injuring a teammate and an opponent in the same game.
Early in the first period, while battling for a puck behind the Vancouver net, Svechnikov’s stick accidentally caught Seth Jarvis near the eye. Jarvis left the game and did not return. Then, late in the third period, Svechnikov delivered a questionable hit on Filip Hronek, with his elbow making contact with Hronek’s head. Hronek was removed from the game by a concussion spotter, and although no penalty was called, the play drew immediate scrutiny.
The league reviewed the hit and later announced that Svechnikov would not face supplemental discipline for the elbow on Hronek. It was a fortunate outcome for the Hurricanes, especially given how vital Svechnikov has become to their resurgence.
Carolina will hope the goals keep coming, the new stick keeps working and the only bruises delivered going forward are the ones he leaves on the scoresheet.
