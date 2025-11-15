Penguins Star Scores in Sweden 17 Years Apart
At 39 years old, Evgeni Malkin is doing things that make you forget he’s 39 years old. He’s off to one of the best starts of his career, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins in scoring with 22 points in 18 games and, until recently, leading the entire NHL in assists. It’s been a vintage stretch from one hockey's greatest centers — the kind of run that reminds you how much he still means to a Penguins team that sits near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
This weekend’s NHL Global Series brought Pittsburgh and Nashville to Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, and the contrast between the two clubs couldn’t be more drastic. The Penguins arrived in Sweden as a top-four team in the East, while the Predators arrived came in as third-last in the West and desperate for anything to break their slump.
A Wild Goal For Malkin in Sweden
Fittingly, it was Malkin who opened the scoring in the 2025 Global Series — and in one of the strangest, most memorable ways of his career (video below). At 13:49 of the second period, on what was just Pittsburgh’s second shot of the frame, Malkin circled behind the net and tossed a soft wrist shot toward the crease. The puck hit Michael McCarron’s stick, ricocheted off the back of Juuse Saros, and rolled across the line.
This was Geno's fourth goal of the season and the 518th of his NHL career, tying him with Dale Hawerchuk for 40th on the all-time list. It also made Malkin — at 39 years and 106 days — the oldest player ever to score a regular-season goal outside North America, passing Rob Blake’s record from the 2007 Premiere Series in London.
Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, that was the end of the offense. The Penguins protected the 1-0 lead deep into the third period, but with 1:10 left, Filip Forsberg snapped home the tying goal directly off a faceoff. The momentum flipped instantly. Less than a minute into overtime, after a missed Penguins chance at one end, Steven Stamkos buried the winner to snap Nashville’s five-game losing streak and steal a 2-1 victory (video below).
A Flashback to Geno Scoring in Sweden in 2008
This wasn’t Malkin’s first time scoring for the Penguins in Sweden — far from it. Seventeen years ago, on October 4 during the 2008 Premiere Series, he struck in the same building against the Ottawa Senators. That night, Malkin picked off Christoph Schubert at center ice, broke in alone, and beat Martin Gerber with a slick backhand while shorthanded (video below). Tyler Kennedy would go on to win the game for Pittsburgh in overtime, the opposite script of what unfolded this time around.
Two goals, 17 years apart, in the same building on the other side of the world. Moments like this are a reminder of how long Malkin has been great, how much he still has left to give, and why we should appreciate this all-time great still playing in the NHL while we still can.
The result won’t sit well for Pittsburgh, but the overall performance still offered plenty to like. The rematch with Nashville in Sweden now becomes even more intriguing. The Global Series spotlight added an edge to the atmosphere, and both teams showed flashes of what they can be when they play with confidence. It sets the tone for another tight, competitive meeting on international ice.
