All Four NHL Games Went to Overtime in Historic Night
On most nights in the NHL, at least a couple of games sneak past regulation. This season, it feels like almost every one does. Through the early stretch, an incredible 28.4 percent of games have gone beyond sixty minutes, which puts the league on pace to shatter the single-season record of 25 percent set in 2013-14. Even in a year filled with late drama, we recently witnessed something never seen before in league history. Every game on a slate of four or more went to overtime.
What made it even better was how different each matchup felt. One was a defensive grind in Sweden. One was a heavyweight tilt filled with back-and-forth momentum. One was a chaotic shootout between two struggling attacks. And one wrapped the night with a little history from one of the league’s brightest young talents.
Predators 2, Penguins 1 (OT)
The lone international game of the night took place at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, where fans watching the NHL Global Series during weekday work hours in North America probably appreciated a slower pace. After a scoreless first period, Evgeni Malkin finally broke through late in the second with one of the strangest goals of his career. He circled behind the net and threw a soft wrist shot toward the crease. The puck hit Michael McCarron’s stick and then bounced off Juuse Saros’ back before trickling in. It was the only goal Pittsburgh managed all afternoon.
That appeared to hold up until Filip Forsberg tied the game with seventy seconds left, beating Tristan Jarry cleanly off a faceoff play. Steven Stamkos then needed less than a minute of the extra frame to score the winner, putting an end to Nashville's five-game losing streak.
Hurricanes 4, Canucks 3 (OT)
If Sweden gave NHL fans the quietest first period of the night, Carolina and Vancouver did the exact opposite. The Canucks struck first and built early pressure by scoring twice on their four firs period shots. Carolina answered right back. Andrei Svechnikov buried two goals between those Vancouver strikes to tie the game at two. The Hurricanes then took full control, piling up thirty-eight shots as they found their rhythm.
Conor Garland scored a power-play marker in the second to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead, but Taylor Hall tied it in the third with a well-placed finish off the rush. Overtime felt inevitable, and Carolina’s best player made sure it ended quickly. Sebastian Aho put the moves on Elias Pettersson and quickly buried the OT winner with thirty-one seconds left. It was the seventeenth overtime goal of Aho's career, tying him with Ilya Kovalchuk and Mark Scheifele for seventh in league history.
Flyers 6, Blues 5 (SO)
The only shootout of the night came from two teams not known for their scoring, which made their combined ten goals in regulation feel even wilder. Jordan Kyrou scored early for St. Louis, only for Trevor Zegras to tie it halfway through the first. The Blues responded with goals from Jimmy Snuggerud and Justin Faulk to jump ahead 3-1, but Christian Dvorak answered twenty-three seconds later to keep Philadelphia within reach. Zegras tipped home another late in the period to make it 3-3 at intermission.
Early in the third, Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas scored to give St. Louis a 5-3 cushion, but the Flyers refused to fade. Dvorak scored again after a defensive miscue, and Owen Tippett ripped one high glove side a few minutes later to tie it 5-5. Neither side converted in overtime, and the Flyers finally ended it in the shootout with Zegras being the only one to get a goal in the shootout.
Islanders 3, Mammoth 2 (OT)
The last game of the night began with a highlight goal from Emil Heineman, who scored a slick 4-on-4 backhander to give the Islanders the early lead. Utah answered with goals from JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther, though Jonathan Drouin tied it in the third after a video review overturned an initial kicking-motion ruling.
Overtime belonged to the rookie who keeps rewriting the record book. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer stepped into a one-timer off a feed from Mathew Barzal and beat Karel Vejmelka short side for his first career overtime goal. At just 18 years and 70 days, he became the youngest player in NHL history to score in overtime, breaking Sidney Crosby’s long-standing mark. He also became the youngest defenseman ever to score in back-to-back games and is now leading all NHL defensemen with seven goals.
The Islanders have now won three straight in overtime on the road against three borderline contender teams (Devils, Knights, Mammoth). Their schedule won't get any easier as the next two games on their road trip will be against two of the scariest teams in the entire NHL, the Avalanche and Stars.
How long the Islanders overtime magic lasts is anyone’s guess, but there’s no denying this group is fun to watch again. And if they're able to beat two of the league’s top teams, the Islanders won’t just be turning heads. They’ll be forcing the rest of the NHL to take notice.
