Jets' Josh Morrissey Return Getting Closer

Josh Morrissey's return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup is getting closer. The star defenseman has been making steady progress from the upper-body injury he suffered during the Olympics and could be back on the ice this weekend.

Jets coach Scott Arniel provided an encouraging update yesterday, revealing Morrissey has been skating with the team for three consecutive days and participated in today's morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey.

"Today was a good day for him," Arniel said. Morrissey won't play tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, but his return could come as soon as later this week when the Jets host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Weekend Target

Arniel laid out the timeline for Morrissey's potential return, making it clear the team wants to be cautious with their top defenseman.

"Thursday, there's a chance; hoping for Vancouver," Arniel said, referring to the weekend game against the Canucks.

If Morrissey isn't ready by the weekend, the Jets have built in extra cushion with two days off before next week. That flexibility allows the team to ensure Morrissey is completely ready before putting him back in game action.

#NHLJets on the ice for AM skate. Looks like no changes.



Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Lowry-Iafallo

Nyquist-Toews-Duehr

Koepke-Barron-Pearson



Stanley-DeMelo

Samberg-Salomonsson

Fleury-Schenn



Heinola the extra. Morrissey, Miller in non-contact.



Hellebuyck gets the start. pic.twitter.com/39HEXMgspG — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 3, 2026

"We need him, but I also don't want to lose him again," Arniel said. "Just making sure that he's comfortable to be back out there and doing what he needs to do."

Olympic Injury

Morrissey was placed on injured reserve retroactive to February 12, when he left Team Canada's 5-0 win against Czechia in the Olympic opener. The injury kept him out of Canada's remaining Olympic games, including the silver medal loss to Team USA in the gold medal final.

The 30-year-old defenseman has been crucial to Winnipeg's success this season. Through 56 games, Morrissey has 10 goals and 42 points while averaging nearly 25 minutes per night. His absence has left a significant hole in the Jets' lineup as they fight to stay in the Western Conference playoff race.

Niederreiter Update

Arniel also addressed reports about forward Nino Niederreiter's status. Swiss media cited Niederreiter's agent saying he's out for the season after having surgery for a lower-body injury he played through at the Olympics. Arniel quickly refuted that report.

"Feels really good today when he was walking around," Arniel said about Niederreiter. "I don't think so. Four to six weeks. We'll see where we're at."

That's significantly better news than the season-ending prognosis that had been reported.

If Niederreiter can return in four to six weeks, he could be back for the final stretch of the regular season and potentially the playoffs. For now, the focus remains on getting Morrissey back healthy. The Jets need their top defenseman for the playoff push, and his return this weekend would provide a massive boost to their blue line.

