Blackhawks' Jeff Blashill Reflects on Impact of Departed Veterans

With the market heating up ahead of today's trade deadline, the Blackhawks were among the teams making some significant moves.

The franchise already traded away veterans Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach on March 4, while longtime defenseman Connor Murphy was traded earlier this week, on March 2.

The moves continue a familiar pattern for the rebuilding franchise. The Blackhawks sit 23-28-10 and occupy seventh place in the Central Division, positioned 11 points outside the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill addressed the emotional toll of recent trades that sent multiple veterans to contending teams.

Veterans Provided Essential Role Models

Jan 22, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Blashill highlighted the profound impact the departed players made on Chicago's developing core. His comments acknowledged both the difficulty of losing veteran leaders and the positive foundation they established for younger teammates.

"They're guys who have lived in the shoes of the young guys coming," Blashill told Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. "They've been great to have around; they've been great role models."

The coach stressed that extended exposure to quality veterans provides lasting benefits for younger players. Murphy and Dickinson spent multiple seasons in Chicago, allowing ample time for meaningful relationships to develop with the organization's prospects.

Mentorship Extended Beyond Ice

Blashill detailed the comprehensive nature of veteran influence beyond on-ice performance. His examples ranged from professional habits to basic life skills that young players navigating their early NHL careers must master.

"The good thing for us is we've had them around now for a good period of time," Blashill explained. "So, the young guys in the room, depending on how many years they've been here, have had a chance to see the models that they are, and what type of pros they are."

The practical guidance covered everyday challenges facing rookies adjusting to professional life.

"What they do off the ice, and maybe ask them about how to get a checking account," he said.

Leadership Void Creates New Opportunities

Captain Nick Foligno also faces potential trade discussions before the deadline. Should he depart, Chicago would have moved its entire leadership group within one week, creating unprecedented turnover in the locker room hierarchy.

"I'm sure they've had positive impacts on each one of our young guys' lives," Blashill concluded, expressing confidence that the departed veterans' influence will endure through the examples they set.

The Blackhawks face Vancouver on Friday night at the United Center, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game falls just hours after the 3 p.m. trade deadline, potentially featuring a significantly altered roster.

Connor Bedard and the remaining young core now shoulder increased responsibility as Chicago's rebuild accelerates. The franchise received Andrew Mangiapane and draft picks in return, continuing to accumulate assets for future contention.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!