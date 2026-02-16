Senators Superstar is X-Factor in France vs. Germany Knockout

France and Germany will kick off the men's portion of the 2026 Winter Olympics elimination stage. The two European nations are both trying to begin their unlikely runs to an Olympic medal, and an Ottawa Senators superstar could be the difference.

Both France and Germany enter the knockout stage with low expectations, but each has something more to give. That starts with an elimination-stage matchup, with the winner taking on Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

While each nation has a small number of NHL players relative to countries like the United States and Canada, each has players who are x-factors in the coming contest. The top one to watch is Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle.

Stutzle's Scoring Pace

Entering the Olympics, Edmonton Oilers superstar and Germany captain Leon Draisaitl was the focal point of the team. As they finished group play, Stutzle was the star. He has four goals in three games, leading the team in goals and points.

The 24-year-old brought another standout NHL campaign into the Olympics. At the break, he has 61 points in 57 regular-season games, putting him on the inside track to reach or surpass his previous career-best mark of 90 points.

He presents a particular issue for France's defense due to his speed. France's team defense has been atrocious so far in the Olympics. In three preliminary contests, they've surrendered 20 goals. Part of the issue has been goaltending, with all three options picking up a loss. The main part of their struggle is their poor defensive form in front of the goalie.

Stutzle's speed should be difficult to counter. Paired with his decisiveness and eagerness to shoot the puck, and he could be make France's life a nightmare in this elimination game.

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alexandre Texier of France in action with Pius Suter of Switzerla during a Group A men's ice hockey game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Alexandre Texier - France's Last Hope

If France pulls off the upset over Germany, it will be due to a huge game from Montreal Canadiens winger and top offensive option Alexandre Texier.

To Texier's credit, he's been a perfect fit in Montreal. After a tough start to the year with the St. Louis Blues, he's posted seven goals and 17 points in 30 contests with the Canadiens, helping to fill out the team's middle six as push for the Atlantic Division title.

Texier will need to have the game of a lifetime to pull France past Germany, but that's what the Olympics does. It creates unexpected feats of athletes rising to the occasion. That could be what France has in store for their competitors.



