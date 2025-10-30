Avalanche Sign Star Winger to Huge Extension
The Colorado Avalanche are the latest team to lock up one of their top pending unrestricted free agents. Despite concerns the two sides would not be able to come to an agreement, the Avalanche and star winger Martin Necas have finalized a contract extension.
The Avalanche signed Necas to an eight-year contract that will begin with the 2026-2027 season. The deal is worth a total of $92 million and carries an average annual value of $11.5 million. The deal makes him the second-highest paid player in Colorado behind superstar Nathan MacKinnon.
Avalanche Don’t Repeat Their Mistakes
The Avs were staring down a situation that felt all too familiar. The organization and a star pending free agent had no contract in place as the season began. With the salary cap set to rise steadily over the next few years, the possibility of cashing out on the open market is becoming more and more appealing. It was possible that they even considered a trade that would land them players under contractual control.
It was all too reminiscent of the Mikko Rantanen situation the organization was in last season. That instance, the Avs waited a bit too long before realizing no contract would be finalized. It forced them to move on from Rantanen in a move that landed them Martin Necas.
Facing the same type of situation with Necas this season, Colorado course corrected. In a much smarter approach, they were patient but aggressive in their negotiations and a deal was reached before the holiday season. The Avs come away huge winners, getting their star 26-year-old forward to an expensive, but reasonable contract.
Stanley Cup Contenders Again
The Avs are again set to challenge the Western Conference and for the Stanley Cup. With MacKinnon and defender Cale Makar in their primes and players like Necas involved, this Colorado team is dangerous.
Necas committing long-term to Colorado only helps that situation. The Avs have one of the game’s top two-way forwards in their top-six, and they also have some room to continue adding.
According to PuckPedia, the Avs have just under $2 million in salary cap space for the rest of the regular season. Even after the extension for Necas kicks in next summer, the team has a projected $16 million in available cap space to fill out their roster.
It all adds up to Colorado continuing their run in the West and, if all goes according to plan, taking another shot at the Stanley Cup next spring.
