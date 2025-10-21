Jets' Josh Morrissey Makes Franchise History With Latest Feat
Considering that the Winnipeg Jets are currently ranked No. 2 in the Central Division, it doesn't come as a surprise that they were able to defeat the Calgary Flames, who sit at No. 8 in the Pacific Division, with a tight score of 2-1. However, it was anything but a seamless matchup.
Had it not been for the Jets' late-game surge during the third period, the Flames were on track to clinch the victory. Calgary led with one point after defenseman Rasmus Andersson sent a slap shot into the goal, assisted by right and left wingers Adam Klapka and Ryan Lomberg. This brought the score to 1-0, giving the Flames the lead.
As proven in the past, Winnipeg is not a franchise to let up easily. Once the third period rolled around, things started to heat up on the ice — two goals were scored by the Jets, and franchise history was made by one of their most prominent veterans.
Josh Morrissey Claims Franchise Record With Assist
Early into the third period of the Winnipeg-Calgary matchup, center Jonathan Toews had a tip-in, bringing the score to a tie (1-1). In a striking attempt to climb ahead later in the period, Mark Scheifele slapped a wrist shot into the goal from assists made by Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey. While the goal-scorer is often the star of the show, Morrissey had a monumental moment of his own.
The 30-year-old defenseman's latest feat marked his 295th career assist, the most made by any defenseman in Jets history. Previously, Dustin Byfuglien held the record with 294 assists. With the season just getting underway, it's likely that Morrissey will continue pushing this number higher.
Morrissey's Record-Breaking History
This isn't the first time the star defenseman has claimed a record in his NHL career, nor is it his second. In recent years, he has become a notable name within the franchise and continues racking up the accolades.
In his 2022-23 campaign, he set the franchise record after securing the longest point streak by a defenseman in nine games with two assists. One year later, he tied a separate franchise record after recording four assists in a matchup against the New Jersey Devils.
Morrissey is undeniably one of Winnipeg's greatest assets at this time, and with a full season ahead of him, it seems plausible that he will have plenty of time to shine in the near future.
