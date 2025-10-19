Josh Mahura Wins Game in OT With First Kraken Goal
Josh Mahura has now tallied his first goal as a member of the coveted Seattle Kraken roster.
And it was one to remember. His goal listed the Kraken over the Toronto Maple Leafs to give them a 4-3 victory at the 3:06 mark of overtime. The entire city of Seattle is tuned into the city's world of professional sports, with the Kraken arriving to the game sporting Mariners jerseys. Seattle’s baseball team currently leads the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the American League Championship Series and could very well reach the franchise’s first World Series with a victory Sunday in Toronto.
Shane Wright also posted one goal and an assist for Seattle, with Jani Nyman and Vince Dynn also scoring for Seattle. Star Mason Marchment also posted two assists.
“It’s huge,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “To maybe not come away with two points tonight would have been super disheartening because we’ve been in that situation the past couple of games but we are in tight hockey games. That’s the way it is. That’s the fourth overtime game in a row so we expect to be in tight hockey games for the most part and we have to be comfortable playing in those games.”
Josh Mahura Lifts Kraken Past Toronto in OT
Entering play against the Maple Leafs, Mahura had gone 134 straight games without a goal. But that came to an end against Toronto — Mahura took a pass from Jordan Eberle at the blue line and then cut around William Nylander to put up the game-winning goal with a high shot.
Funny enough, Mahura's last goal was also at Scotiabank Arena against the Maple Leafs when he was with the Florida Panthers back in Jan., 2023.
"It feels great," Mahura said postgame. "Going into OT again tonight, we obviously wanted to get that extra point. It's great that we were able to do it ... The biggest thing is just playing hard. As a group inside there, we really wanted to be known as a team that's going to be a tough team to play against every night and we're only five games in so we're still trying to establish that. But ... we're trying to make good progress with it."
Mahura now has 56 points on his career across 11 goals and 45 assists.
The 6'0", 193-pound defenseman was originally drafted in the third-round (No. 85) overall by the Anaheim Ducks back in 2016. He is currently signed with the Kraken to a two-year, $1.815 million contract as of May, 2025.
