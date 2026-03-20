Avalanche Can Become First Team to Clinch Playoff Berth

The Colorado Avalanche enter their matchup at the United Center needing just a single point to punch their ticket to the postseason. Colorado would become the first team league-wide to clinch a Stanley Cup playoff berth with any result besides a regulation loss against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The franchise sits atop the NHL standings with a 44-13-10 record and 98 points through 67 games. If they secure a playoff position tonight, it would represent the second-fastest clinch in an 82-game season for the organization, trailing only the 67-game pace set during the 1996-97 campaign.

Colorado has reached the postseason in 70 games or fewer just twice before. The Avalanche clinched with 67 games played in 1996-97 before accomplishing the feat in 69 contests during the 2000-01 season, establishing a pattern of rapid playoff qualification during successful years.

Makar Chasing History

Cale Makar approaches a remarkable individual milestone while Colorado pursues team success. The defenseman has accumulated 497 career points with 136 goals and 361 assists across 462 games, placing him within striking distance of 500 points.

Mar 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes the puck in the second period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Makar needs three points over his next two outings to surpass Denis Potvin for the third-fewest games required by any defenseman to reach the 500-point plateau in NHL history. Only Bobby Orr with 396 games and Paul Coffey with 422 contests achieved the milestone faster than the pace Makar could establish.

The elite company surrounding Makar includes Hall of Fame defensemen who defined offensive production from the blue line. Ray Bourque reached 500 points in 484 games while Brian Leetch needed 496 contests, giving Makar an opportunity to join the most exclusive group of scoring defensemen the league has produced.

Recent Struggles

The Avalanche enter the Chicago contest amid an uncharacteristic slump. Colorado has dropped three consecutive games and four of the past five contests, allowing the Dallas Stars to close within two points in the Central Division race.

The Stars hold a 43-15-10 record with momentum from a recent 5-1-0 run. Colorado maintains a game in hand over Dallas but cannot afford extended struggles with the division title suddenly vulnerable despite the dominant season-long performance.

The Blackhawks present a favorable opportunity for the Avalanche to end the slide. Chicago sits at 26-30-12 and represents the type of opponent Colorado should handle with authority.

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