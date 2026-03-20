Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Avalanche-Blackhawks, Panthers-Flames, Ducks-Mammoth)

It was another rough night on Thursday. The Islanders blew 1-0 and 2-1 leads in Ottawa, and the Oilers didn’t score against Florida, but at least the Sabres took care of business in San Jose.

I’m fading a trio of teams on back-to-backs for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 20.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, March 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-115) at Chicago Blackhawks

Calgary Flames (-105) vs. Florida Panthers

Anaheim Ducks (+102) at Utah Mammoth

This is the perfect get-right spot for the Avalanche. They’ve lost three straight, including 7-2 to Pittsburgh, but now face a tired Blackhawks team.

The Hawks are returning home after a 2-1 win in Minnesota last night. Chicago plays the Wild tough, and had to exert a lot of energy in that one.

The Avs outshot the Stars 34-18 last time out, and those shots should result in more goals against the Blackhawks.

We’re fading another team on a back-to-back in the Panthers. The Cats showed that they’re still a better team than Edmonton last night, and now head to Calgary for the second half of the back-to-back. They had lost 6-2 in Seattle and 5-2 in Vancouver in their previous two games.

The Flames are a strong home team at 17-12-4 after a shootout win over the Blues on Wednesday night.

This is a big letdown spot for Florida after an emotional win last night.

Let’s complete the hat trick by fading the Mammoth, who shut out the Golden Knights 4-0 in Vegas last night. In their last back-to-back, they lost in Chicago, then got shut out themselves in Minnesota.

Anaheim is coming off a tough overtime loss to Philadelphia, and now heads back out on the road. I’ll back the Ducks at plus odds against a Utah team that is 3-6 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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