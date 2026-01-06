Pair of Avalanche Stars to Miss Time Following Injuries

The Colorado Avalanche have been at the peak of their powers over the first half of the season, but they were dealt quite a blow after head coach Jared Bednar announced that standout defenseman Devon Toews and captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss “some time.”

Toews, who sustained what was classified as an upper-body injury during the team’s 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 3, was absent during Colorado’s 2-1 defeat the following day. He plans to remain with the Avalanche throughout the rest of their road trip, which concludes Jan. 6 at Tampa Bay. According to Bednar, a more specific timeline for his return will be known once the Avalanche gets back to Denver.

#Avs coach Jared Bednar said Gabe Landeskog and Devon Toews are both going to “miss some time.” Landeskog is still being evaluated.



On Landeskog, Scott Wedgewood said “rib cage area” … Nathan MacKinnon said (paraphrasing) bones heal easier than ligaments/tendons. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) January 5, 2026

For Landeskog, a player who has had a turbulent history with injuries — especially over the past several years — left the Avalanche’s game against the Panthers on Jan. 4 after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period.

The injury occurred on a play in which Landeskog slipped while driving toward the net, causing him to collide with the cage before ultimately crashing into the boards. As with Toews, the team will know more about how long Landeskog will be out after returning home.

The Injuries Have Massive Olympic Implications

Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada defenseman Devon Toews (5) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Depending on the severity of the injuries, both players could be at risk of missing the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled to begin in the second week of February.

Toews was selected to Team Canada and was slated to be one of the key defensemen anchoring the blue line, alongside fellow Avalanche teammate Cale Makar. Should he not be able to go in time, the Canadian defense would be dealt a major blow that won’t be easy to recover from.

Meanwhile, Landeskog missing the opportunity to represent Sweden at the Olympics would be a major setback for a player who has worked so hard just to get back on the ice following a long recovery journey from several injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Gabriel Landeskog left the game after crashing into the net. pic.twitter.com/HBkIKxZIHX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 4, 2026

“He’s going to miss some time,” Bednar said. “He’s still getting looked at and diagnosed, but he didn’t look comfortable. He’s going to miss some time, for sure. … I hate to see any player, let alone our captain, go in like that. But it’s a fast game, and he got tripped up a little bit. There wasn’t much there except for the collision with the post.”

What’s Next for the Avalanche?

Losing two players like Toews and Landeskog, both of whom have been key pieces of Colorado’s operation (Toews has amassed 26 points to start the campaign, while Landeskog has 22), is certainly not ideal. As the best team in the NHL, the Avalanche have been fairly comfortable and have faced almost no resistance. Now, with Toews and Landeskog unavailable for an undisclosed amount of time, there is a possibility Colorado faces some trials and tribulations down the line.

If it wants to avoid that, reeling off a couple of wins against formidable opponents would be a welcome remedy. That starts Jan. 6 in a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche then return home to play the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 8 before hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 10.

