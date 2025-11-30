Avalanche Goalies Pushing Each Other to New Heights
The Colorado Avalanche have one of the best teams in hockey right now, and a huge reason for their success is the play coming from the crease. Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have formed a tandem that's not just effective, it's competitive in the best possible way.
Both goalies are playing well, both are pushing each other, and the results speak for themselves. Blackwood spoke with reporters after his latest start and made it clear that he's finally feeling like the goalie he knows he can be.
After dealing with struggles earlier in the season, the veteran netminder has found his game at the perfect time.
Blackwood Back to His Best
When asked about the improvement in his game over the past couple of weeks, Blackwood didn't hesitate to acknowledge how much better he's feeling between the pipes.
"A lot better. I feel a lot better on my edges, reading the play a lot better," he said. "Just happy with the way things have been going and trying to build off of it."
The difference has been noticeable. Blackwood's movements have been sharper, his puck tracking has improved, and he looks like a goalie who trusts his positioning again. That kind of confidence is contagious, and it's shown in Colorado's defensive results.
A Healthy Competition
What makes Colorado's goaltending situation so effective is the relationship between Blackwood and Wedgewood. They're not competing against each other in a toxic way.
They're lifting each other while simultaneously pushing to be better. Blackwood explained the dynamic perfectly when discussing how he reacts to Wedgewood's strong performances.
"When he plays a great game like he did in Minnesota, I'm the first one in there just to say freaking rights dude, that was awesome. But I think having two guys playing well, it pushes you to try and play a little bit better. You don't want to be slouchy when you're up. You want to keep it rolling for the team."
That's the kind of culture championship teams build. Two goalies who genuinely support each other while also using their partner's success as motivation to raise their own game. Neither wants to be the weak link, and the result is two netminders playing some of the best hockey of their careers.
Shutout Streak Ends, but Confidence Remains
Blackwood's personal shutout streak came to an end during the game, but he wasn't dwelling on the goals that got past him. He set a personal best with the streak and acknowledged it was a nice boost, even if he's not the type to celebrate individual achievements.
"Try to let in no goals as long as you can," Blackwood said. "Stuff's going to happen. They got two tonight, but I was happy with the way I was playing things. You're probably not going to have that happen too often, but when it does, it's a nice little boost."
The Avalanche are rolling right now, and their goaltending is a massive part of the equation. With Blackwood feeling healthy and confident while Wedgewood continues to play at a high level, Colorado has the kind of depth in net that can carry a team deep into the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!