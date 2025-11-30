Breakaway on SI

Flyers vs. Devils Takeaways: Matvei Michkov Joins Elite Company

The Flyers skated into Prudential Center and came out with two points. Here's how it happened.

Adam Waxman

Nov 29, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the Philadelphia Flyers handed the New Jersey Devils a 6-3 loss on Nov. 22, they replicated that a week later with a 5-3 win over the Metropolitan division leaders on their home rink. Here are five takeaways from the statement victory.

Here are five takeaways from the win.

1. Dan Vladar Shines Again

Needing stability in net on the second night of a back-to-back road swing, the Flyers turned to Dan Vladar, and he delivered. Vladar turned aside 28 of 31 shots on Saturday night, including a huge stop with just 16 seconds remaining in the first period on a back-door tip by Nico Hischier to keep the game tied at 1–1.

That save set the tone down the stretch as Vladar remained sharp, denying a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance late in the second and steering the Flyers through a frantic final period after the Devils closed to within one.

Vladar clinched his 10th win as a Flyer, improving to 10-4-1 on the year.

2. Milestone Complete

After earning his 100th career assist in the win over the Panthers on Nov. 26, Flyers forward Owen Tippett recorded his third multi-point game of the season, securing his 100th (and 101st) NHL goals.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) takes a shot as New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes
Nov 29, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) takes a shot as New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) defends during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

His 100th came off a feed from Christian Dvorak before Tippett backhanded a shot past Jacob Markstrom just five minutes into the game.

After the Devils scored to make it a one-goal game, Tippett was tripped up headed towards the empty net, but was awarded with the goal, his 101st.

Not only did he reach 100 goals, Tippett secured his 200th NHL point with the century-marking tally.

3. A Milestone from Behind the Bench

Along with Tippett hitting an important milestone, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet also hit one.

Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet behind the bench against the Winnipeg Jets at Xfinity Mobile Aren.
Oct 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet behind the bench against the Winnipeg Jets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the win over the Devils, Tocchet secured his 300th career win as an NHL head coach.
He notched 125 wins with the Arizona Coyotes, 108 with the Vancouver Canucks and 53 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

4. Zegras Continues to Drive the Offense

Trevor Zegras once again proved why he’s become the Flyers’ offensive catalyst, registering a goal and an assist in the win.

Philadelphia Flyers celebrate the goal by Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) against the New York Islanders
ImagesNov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers celebrate the goal by Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) against the New York Islanders during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

With the two-point effort, Zegras now leads the team with 24 points and is tied for the club lead in goals with nine. His playmaking and ability to create chances off the rush gave the Devils issues all night, and his finish in tight highlighted the confidence he’s been playing with.

5. Michkov Joins Elite Company

Matvei Michkov added to his growing resume with a goal, his seventh of the season, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A).

In just his second NHL season, Michkov continues to display high-end scoring instincts, delivering yet another timely finish in a game where momentum mattered.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov
Nov 29, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

According to NHL Stats, the goal marked his 33rd career tally, moving him past Peter Zezel for the fourth-most goals by a Flyers player age 20 or younger. The only players ahead of him are Eric Lindros (76), Simon Gagné (47), and Mike Ricci (41), placing Michkov in some pretty good company.

The Flyers will now return home to Xfinity Mobile Arena, kicking off December with a six-game homestand. It begins on Dec. 1 with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Adam Waxman
ADAM WAXMAN

Adam Waxman is a writer covering the NHL for Breakaway on SI. A graduate of Penn State, he previously covered PSU men’s and women’s hockey as well as baseball for The Daily Collegian. Adam is also a writer for the Chester County Press and contributes to Flyers Nation. Follow him on X @adamwaxman10

Home/News Feed Page