Flyers vs. Devils Takeaways: Matvei Michkov Joins Elite Company
After the Philadelphia Flyers handed the New Jersey Devils a 6-3 loss on Nov. 22, they replicated that a week later with a 5-3 win over the Metropolitan division leaders on their home rink. Here are five takeaways from the statement victory.
1. Dan Vladar Shines Again
Needing stability in net on the second night of a back-to-back road swing, the Flyers turned to Dan Vladar, and he delivered. Vladar turned aside 28 of 31 shots on Saturday night, including a huge stop with just 16 seconds remaining in the first period on a back-door tip by Nico Hischier to keep the game tied at 1–1.
That save set the tone down the stretch as Vladar remained sharp, denying a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance late in the second and steering the Flyers through a frantic final period after the Devils closed to within one.
Vladar clinched his 10th win as a Flyer, improving to 10-4-1 on the year.
2. Milestone Complete
After earning his 100th career assist in the win over the Panthers on Nov. 26, Flyers forward Owen Tippett recorded his third multi-point game of the season, securing his 100th (and 101st) NHL goals.
His 100th came off a feed from Christian Dvorak before Tippett backhanded a shot past Jacob Markstrom just five minutes into the game.
After the Devils scored to make it a one-goal game, Tippett was tripped up headed towards the empty net, but was awarded with the goal, his 101st.
Not only did he reach 100 goals, Tippett secured his 200th NHL point with the century-marking tally.
3. A Milestone from Behind the Bench
Along with Tippett hitting an important milestone, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet also hit one.
With the win over the Devils, Tocchet secured his 300th career win as an NHL head coach.
He notched 125 wins with the Arizona Coyotes, 108 with the Vancouver Canucks and 53 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
4. Zegras Continues to Drive the Offense
Trevor Zegras once again proved why he’s become the Flyers’ offensive catalyst, registering a goal and an assist in the win.
With the two-point effort, Zegras now leads the team with 24 points and is tied for the club lead in goals with nine. His playmaking and ability to create chances off the rush gave the Devils issues all night, and his finish in tight highlighted the confidence he’s been playing with.
5. Michkov Joins Elite Company
Matvei Michkov added to his growing resume with a goal, his seventh of the season, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A).
In just his second NHL season, Michkov continues to display high-end scoring instincts, delivering yet another timely finish in a game where momentum mattered.
According to NHL Stats, the goal marked his 33rd career tally, moving him past Peter Zezel for the fourth-most goals by a Flyers player age 20 or younger. The only players ahead of him are Eric Lindros (76), Simon Gagné (47), and Mike Ricci (41), placing Michkov in some pretty good company.
The Flyers will now return home to Xfinity Mobile Arena, kicking off December with a six-game homestand. It begins on Dec. 1 with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
