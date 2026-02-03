Avalanche Stars Prepare for First Olympics After Years of Waiting

The memories remain vivid for both Colorado Avalanche players. One was 11 years old, watching from home in Calgary. The other was 15, snowed in at a friend's house in Chicago while traveling from boarding school. They remember exactly where they were when Canada's Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal in Vancouver at the 2010 Olympics, they told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Now Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will write their own Olympic story. The Avalanche stars head to Milan for their first Winter Games after waiting their entire careers for this opportunity, and the chemistry they've built in Colorado figures to translate beautifully to the international stage.

"I remember exactly. Just watching at home. I have a vivid memory of it," Makar said, according to LeBrun. "Being from Calgary, being a huge fan of Jarome Iginla growing up, so him assisting on that, was obviously a very cool moment as a kid."

MacKinnon smiled when recalling his own experience watching that moment unfold. "I was 15, traveling home from boarding school, got snowed in, and I was at a friend's house in Chicago," he said. "Yeah, it was a cool memory."

Chemistry Built Over Years

Dec 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) look on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center.

The connection between MacKinnon and Makar has become one of the most dangerous combinations in hockey. Their ability to find each other with seam passes across the ice makes them nearly impossible to defend, particularly when Makar goes into rover mode in the offensive zone.

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper has consulted with Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar about deploying the duo effectively.

"It just grows with each year," Makar said. "Nate just does a great job getting himself open and in spaces where I can find him, and I like to think I can put myself in spots where it opens up ice for him. It's all about reading off one another."

Learning From 4 Nations

The 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025 provided crucial preparation. Canada won the tournament, and both players experienced the pace of best-on-best hockey for the first time in years.

"The fastest hockey I've ever played," Makar said. "It was honestly awesome. There's no real time and space anywhere. So many skilled guys, and so many guys who can skate so well. It was a lot of fun. I think it's only to be elevated in Milan."

MacKinnon earned MVP honors at that tournament and brings supreme confidence into the Olympics despite the immense pressure that comes with representing hockey-crazed Canada.

"Hockey is hockey," MacKinnon said. "I've been in big games. Big moments. I know what it feels like. I know the magnitude of big hockey games. So I think I'll be ready for hopefully big moments and big-pressure games."

The Avalanche sit atop the Central Division as competition begins Feb. 11 in Milan, Italy.

