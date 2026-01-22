Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Achieves Rare Feat in NHL Scoring Race

Nathan MacKinnon is making history this season in ways that go beyond just individual production. The Colorado Avalanche center has accomplished something no other player in the league can claim, cementing his status as one of the most dynamic offensive forces in hockey.

MacKinnon is currently tied with Connor McDavid atop the NHL scoring race with 85 points through 47 games. The two superstars have been locked in a tight battle for the Art Ross Trophy all season, with MacKinnon leading the league in goals with 38 while McDavid paces all players with 55 assists.

The most remarkable aspect of MacKinnon's season isn't just his individual numbers. It's his ability to form elite partnerships with multiple teammates simultaneously, creating offensive production that has the Avalanche sitting atop the league standings with a dominant record.

Unprecedented Duo Production

What separates MacKinnon from every other elite scorer this season is his presence in not just one, but two of the top five scoring duos in the NHL. MacKinnon and linemate Martin Necas rank second among all partnerships with 145 combined points, trailing only McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's league-leading 152.

But MacKinnon doesn't stop there. His partnership with defenseman Cale Makar sits third overall with 139 combined points, ahead of several other star pairings around the league. No other player appears in multiple top-five duos this season, highlighting just how dominant the Avalanche's offensive core has been.

The Necas-MacKinnon connection has been particularly explosive since the former Carolina Hurricane joined Colorado. The two play with similar speed and pace, creating havoc for opposing defenses every time they hit the ice together.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon's chemistry with Makar has been building for years, with the two superstars forming one of the most dangerous forward-defenseman combinations in the game.

Hart Trophy Implications

MacKinnon's historic production has him squarely in the Hart Trophy conversation alongside McDavid. While McDavid closed the gap significantly with a torrid December that saw him post 34 points in 15 games, MacKinnon has maintained elite production throughout the entire season.

The Avalanche center leads the NHL in even-strength goals and even-strength points while posting a plus-45 rating that dwarfs McDavid's plus-1. Colorado sits atop the league standings largely due to MacKinnon's two-way dominance, strengthening his case as the player most valuable to his team's success.

Chasing History

MacKinnon's ability to elevate multiple linemates simultaneously speaks to his rare combination of skill, vision, and hockey IQ. Whether setting up Necas on the rush or connecting with Makar from the point, the 30-year-old finds ways to make everyone around him better.

As the season progresses toward the Olympic break, MacKinnon continues adding to what could become one of the most impressive individual campaigns in recent NHL history. The question now is whether he can maintain this unprecedented level of production across multiple elite partnerships while chasing both the Art Ross and Hart trophies.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!