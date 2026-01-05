Panthers End Avalanche's Double-Digit Game Winning Streak

The Florida Panthers did what no team had been able to do for over a month. They handed the Colorado Avalanche a regulation loss, ending both a 10-game winning streak and a 13-game point streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena on Jan. 4.

Colorado hadn't lost in regulation since a 6-3 defeat at the New York Islanders on Dec. 4. The Avalanche came into Sunday's game riding the kind of momentum that makes teams look unbeatable, but Florida found a way to slow down the league's most dynamic offense.

Daniil Tarasov was the difference maker between the pipes. The Panthers' goaltender made 27 saves, including two point-blank stops against Nathan MacKinnon late in the third period that preserved the victory. Those stops on MacKinnon came at 18:21 and 19:49 when Colorado was desperately pushing for the equalizer.

Bouncing Back

The victory was exactly what Florida needed after losing 5-1 to the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic on Friday. Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised his team's effort against the league's best, particularly considering they played without top defenseman Seth Jones.

"That was a big, big game for us," Maurice said. He noted that losing Jones against the most dynamic team in the league made the goaltender crucial, and Tarasov delivered exactly what they needed.

Aaron Ekblad scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Sam Bennett gave Florida the early lead. Bennett's goal extended his point streak to nine games with four goals and six assists during that span.

Landeskog Injury Concern

The game took a frightening turn early in the second period when Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog crashed into the net and boards after losing his footing. He remained on the ice being attended to before MacKinnon and the team's athletic trainer helped him off.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar confirmed Landeskog will miss time with an upper-body injury. The relief for everyone was that it wasn't another knee injury. Landeskog missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons after major knee surgery. "When he is down, he's really hurt, so it's scary stuff," MacKinnon said.

HOW 'BOUT THOSE CATS pic.twitter.com/2dF1nWhKHg — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 5, 2026

He was quick to clarify that it wasn't Landeskog's knee, which was everyone's immediate concern given his injury history. Colorado also played without defenseman Devon Toews, who was injured Saturday against Carolina. Bednar said Toews will also miss time, compounding the Avalanche's injury concerns.

First Period Start

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period by forcing a turnover deep in the zone and finishing at the net. Artturi Lehkonen tied it for Colorado when Josh Manson's point shot deflected off his skate past Tarasov. Ekblad's slap shot from the right circle at 18:12 of the second period proved to be the winner.

Scott Wedgewood, playing his second game in as many nights for Colorado, was screened on the play and never saw the puck. The Avalanche's historic run had to end eventually. Florida made sure it happened on their ice. Still, with MacKinnon and Makar in top form, Colorado is expected to bounce back from this loss soon enough.

