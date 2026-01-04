Avalanche Breaks 45-Year-Old NHL Record

The Colorado Avalanche are rewriting the NHL record books.

With just two regulation losses through their first 40 games of the season, they've broken a record that stood for 45 years and established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in league history.

The 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers previously held the benchmark for fewest regulation losses through 40 games. That Flyers team was legendary, featuring names like Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber, and Reggie Leach in their prime.

They were considered one of the most complete teams of their era and set a standard that seemed untouchable. Until now.

Historic Dominance

Losing just two games in regulation through 40 contests is almost impossible in today's NHL. The parity across the league makes sustained winning incredibly difficult, with salary cap restrictions ensuring that no team can stockpile all the best talent.

Yet the Avalanche has found a way to dominate opponents night after night. The achievement speaks to Colorado's depth throughout the lineup, elite goaltending, and the presence of superstars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who can take over games.

When your top players are performing at MVP levels, and your supporting cast is executing their roles perfectly, you become nearly impossible to beat. What makes this record even more impressive is the context in which it was accomplished.

The 1979-80 season featured a very different NHL with different rules, different styles of play, and less competitive balance. Breaking that record in the modern era with increased parity demonstrates just how special this Avalanche team has been.

Championship Implications

Teams that start seasons this strongly typically have legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations. Colorado already won the championship in 2022, and this record-breaking start suggests they're building toward another deep playoff run.

The Avalanche aren't just winning games. They're dominating opponents in a way that suggests they're operating on a different level than the rest of the league. When a team loses only two games in regulation through 40 contests, it indicates systematic excellence rather than just a hot streak.

Sustaining Success

The question becomes whether Colorado can maintain this level of play throughout the entire season and into the playoffs. History shows that teams peaking too early can sometimes struggle when it matters most. But this Avalanche team appears built for sustained success with the right mix of youth, experience, and elite talent.

Breaking a 45-year-old record is a monumental achievement that cements this season as historic, regardless of what happens next. The 1979-80 Flyers are remembered as one of the great teams in NHL history. The 2025-26 Avalanche have now surpassed them in at least one measure of dominance.

Colorado has set a new standard for excellence. Now they need to finish what they've started and bring another championship to Denver.

