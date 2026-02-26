Avalanche Primed for Another Big Move Before Deadline

The Colorado Avalanche swapped defensemen with the Pittsburgh Penguins in a recent trade, bringing in veteran Brett Kulak in exchange for Sam Girard and a 2028 second-round draft pick. Both defenders are left-handed with around 600 NHL games played in their careers, but the Avs technically acquired something else with this deal - much needed salary cap flexibility.

The Avalanche went from being tight against the upper limit, to having roughly $9 million in available cap space for the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, according to PuckPedia.

With this newfound flexibility, it’s obvious what the Avs intend to do. As they pursue another Stanley Cup run, they will utilize their salary cap space to bring in another scoring forward to push their team over the top. These players stand out as the top targets for what’s shaping up to be another blockbuster deal in Colorado.

Nazem Kadri - A Championship Reunion

Nazem Kadri has enjoyed his time with the Calgary Flames and currently has a 13-team no-trade clause in his contract, but one team that he’d welcome a trade to is the Avalanche, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Four years later, the Avs could use a boost from Kadri down the stretch once again. The 35-year-old is still producing at a strong clip, with 10 goals and 39 points in 56 games with the Flames this season.

The big holdup in this would be the contract. Kadri is owed $7 million per season through 2028-2029 campaign. Do the Avs want to tether themselves to Kadri through his age 38 season? For the right price, it's possible. If it happens, the Avs would be in great shape for the postseason.

Jan 19, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) controls the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Michael Bunting - An Ideal Plan B

The Avs are big-game hunting before the Deadline, but if they can’t pull off such a deal, look for a player like Nashville Predators winger Michael Bunting to be the backup plan.

Bunting is a gritty forward who can grind down the opposition and create chaos around the net front. For a player who is only 6'0" and under 200 pounds, he plays a physical, playoff-like style every shift.

He also is very much in the price range for the Avs. With an additional second-round choice in 2027, the team could leverage that for the pending unrestricted free agent.

Vincent Trocheck - Another Center to Put Them Over the Top

With Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson, the Avs already have their top two centers, but what is the harm in bringing in another? Especially when that player just won a gold medal alongside Nelson at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the temptation to acquire Vincent Trocheck might be too much to resist for Colorado.

Trocheck is the textbook example of steady. He’s strong in the face-off dot. He’s agile on his skates and can possess the puck with strength. He can kill penalties or add to the power play, and he can produce anywhere in the lineup.

What’s the going price for Trocheck? Would a 2027 first-round pick move the needle in a potential deal?

