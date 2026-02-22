USA's Brock Nelson Continues Family Legacy With Olympic Gold Medal

Brock Nelson became the third generation of his family to win Olympic hockey gold when Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime at Milano Santagiulia Arena. The Colorado Avalanche center joined his grandfather and uncle in an exclusive club that spans 66 years of American hockey history.

Nelson's grandfather, Bill Christian, won gold at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics alongside his great-uncle, Roger Christian. His uncle Dave Christian captured gold as a member of the Miracle on Ice team that shocked the Soviet Union on February 22, 1980, exactly 46 years before Nelson's triumph.

Emotional Journey to Gold Medal Game

The 34-year-old Nelson made an emotional phone call to his 88-year-old grandfather when he learned he made Team USA's roster in January. He described the conversation as filled with tears on both sides of the line.

Nelson told reporters he could hear his grandfather get choked up on the phone. He said it meant a lot because Bill Christian has been such a great role model, adding his grandfather still watches him daily and has never put pressure on him.

Bill Christian couldn't travel to Milan because of his age, so he watched from his home in Warroad, Minnesota. Dave Christian attended the gold medal game and witnessed his nephew complete the family legacy in person.

Opening Night Sets Tone

Nelson announced his arrival on the Olympic stage in spectacular fashion during Team USA's tournament opener against Latvia. The Warroad native scored two goals in the 5-1 victory, including the game-winner, to set the tone for his first Olympic experience.

Jack Hughes assisted on both of Nelson's goals while playing on the fourth line with him and J.T. Miller. The Devils' center delivered the golden goal in overtime with three assists and said Nelson's performance was huge given his Olympic family ties.

Fourth Generation With Medal

Nelson's family Olympic legacy extends beyond the gold medal winners. His great uncle Gordon Christian won silver at the 1956 Cortina Olympics, making the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina especially meaningful for the family.

The Christian family helped build the arena in Warroad and operated a famous hockey stick factory next door. Bill Christian would test the ice on the Warroad River after Thanksgiving dinner to begin the outdoor skating season each year.

Historic Achievement Realized

Nelson joked before the tournament that the United States has never won Olympic gold without a member of his family on the roster. He said this would probably be his only shot at continuing that tradition. Dave Christian wrote Nelson a letter that awaited him at the Olympic Village.

The message encouraged him to experience his own moment and enjoy the opportunity, telling him the family was cheering for him and his teammates. Nelson finished the tournament having lived up to the family name, joining Bill and Dave Christian as Olympic gold medalists across three different generations of American hockey excellence.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!