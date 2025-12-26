Blue Jackets Forward is Perfect Fit for Sabres

New Buffalo Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen stated that he would reshape the roster to get them to the next level. Stuck in a more than decade-long playoff drought, the organization needs substantial changes and improvements to return to the postseason.

The Sabres have to make multiple moves and take bold action to get back on track. They have some internal decisions to make on pending free agent contracts, but they also face a severe shortage in depth at multiple position groups.

Which is why Columbus Blue Jackets winger Yegor Chinakhov is a perfect fit for the Sabres in their latest retooling.

A Familiar Face

Kekäläinen is quite familiar with Chinakhov's game. The disgruntled winger has been seeking a trade for nearly a full calendar year, and it's only a matter of time until the Blue Jackets move on from him.

That's where the Sabres and Kekäläinen come in. They can be that perfect change of scenery for Chinakhov, who has the skillset and potential to be a 20-goal scorer in the NHL. The 24-year-old has just three goals and six points in 29 games this season, but he's coming off of recording 15 points in 30 NHL games last season and a 16-goal campaign the year before.

Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov (59) brings the puck around the board in the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images | Casey Gower-Imagn Images

Untapped Power and Speed

What continues to make Chinakhov a top trade candidate is his skill set. While the production hasn't matched it, he possesses a booming shot and explosive acceleration. According to NHL EDGE data from this season, he's recorded one of the hardest shots. Against the Detroit Red Wings, he fired off a shot that reached just over 99 miles per hour (mph). He's eclipsed 93 mph two other times this season.

In addition, he's a speedy skater. His top speed recorded this year is 22.88 mph, which ranks in the 91st percentile of all skaters this season. He's also clocked six speed bursts of 22 mph or faster and 60 bursts of 20 to 22 mph. Those figures rank in the 91st and 80th percentiles of all skaters this season, respectively.

The evaluation of Chinakhov is shared around the league. In a recent article for The Athletic, Chris Johnston explained why this potential trade makes too much sense. He points to Chinakhov's speed and strength, as well as his familiarity with the GM, as the main reasons he might be heading to Buffalo.

"Chinakhov is still viewed by some around the league as a strong candidate to break out if given a fresh start," he wrote. "His strength and speed are certainly attractive attributes. They’re the qualities that attracted him to Kekäläinen in the first place."

The Blue Jackets are trying to get back to the postseason, just like the Sabres. The difference is that Chinakhov is not part of the future plan in Columbus. He could be a piece of the rebuild in Buffalo, however, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land with the Sabres very soon.

