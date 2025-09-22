Young Blue Jackets Goalie Primed to Take Starting Job
The Columbus Blue Jackets shocked many in the hockey world last year by fighting for a playoff spot deep into the season. Finishing with a 40-33-9 record, the Blue Jackets missed the playoffs by just two points. The team wasn’t expecting to be a playoff contender in 2024-25, but believes there is something to build on moving forward.
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the Blue Jackets are looking to improve and want to be back in the fight for a playoff spot. One big reason why the Blue Jackets could once again be a top team in the NHL is 24-year-old goalie Jet Greaves.
In 11 games played last season, Greaves saw a ton of his hard work pay off as he solidified his role as an NHL regular. Not only is Greaves primed for a breakout season in 2025-26, but he could easily take over as the Blue Jackets full-time starting goalie.
Greaves played the final five games of the Blue Jackets’ 2024-25 season, winning all five and adding two shutouts. In his 11 games, he picked up a 7-2-2 record with a .938 save percentage and 1.91 goals against average.
It’s unlikely he keeps that pace moving forward, but Greaves has already shown he can cut it in the NHL. He was just as unbeatable in the American Hockey League last season, too.
In 40 AHL games, Greaves picked up a 21-11-6 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average.
The Blue Jackets are entering the 2025-26 season with Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins as their top two goalie options. It’s likely Merzlikins’ net to start the year, but Greaves will get a his fair share, and that’s where he’ll need to continue taking full advantage of his chances.
Merzlikins can be inconsistent between the pipes; if Greaves finds a rhythm, the net could be his before the new year.
Greaves signed with the Blue Jackets as an undrafted OHL netminder and has had to work his way to the top. After successful runs at the ECHL and AHL level, Greaves is ready to take the NHL by storm and lead the Blue Jackets.
The skillset and confidence are clearly there for Greaves, and the Blue Jackets have their own convictions after a surprising 2024-25. The Blue Jackets still might not be true Stanley Cup contenders, but they continue to work their way in the right direction.
