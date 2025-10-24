Maple Leafs Perfect Fit for Blue Jackets Forward
The Toronto Maple Leafs might just be the perfect landing spot for one of the NHL’s most discussed potential trade candidates.
As the season kicks off, the Leafs are attempting to turn the page and move forward after parting ways with superstar Mitch Marner. Part of that transition has been smooth and easy, but the one area that remains a huge work in progress is finding an offensive balance with their new-look lineup.
Without Marner, the Maple Leafs are in need of more scoring. Conveniently enough for Toronto, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a solution that would greatly benefit them. The Blue Jackets have a highly-talented winger seeking a change of scenery in Yegor Chinakhov and as the organization figures out a solution, the Maple Leafs appear to be the perfect landing spot.
Top-Six Potential
The Maple Leafs have an obvious gap in their top-six since Mitch Marner departed for the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, Chinakhov isn’t of the same caliber as Marner, but the 2020 first-round pick could be a sneaky addition to their group.
The 24-year-old winger has lost favor in Columbus, but he’s shown before that he can produce points. During the 2023-2024 season, he scored 16 goals and recorded 29 points in 53 games.
Last season, he was off to a similar pace and finished the season with 15 points in 30 games. Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason opted to bench Chinakhov for the second-half of the season, and that sealed his request for a trade earlier this offseason.
But with the Maple Leafs, Chinakhov could round out their top two lines. Toronto has been loading up their top line lately with captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the team’s top duo. A player like Chinakhov could balance out that trio or add a scoring element to the second line anchored by veteran John Tavares. It would be a huge win for the Maple Leafs to land another talented forward like him for their top six.
On Toronto’s Radar
Not only would Chinakhov make a strong fit in Toronto, the Maple Leafs are reportedly interested. The entire NHL has been observing Chinakhov and monitoring the situation, with TSN reporting that as many as 26 clubs sent scouts to a recent game between the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche.
One of those teams who has been keeping a close eye on Chinakhov? According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"Among the teams that we believe have checked in with Columbus on him include the Toronto Maple Leafs,” he said. "Who we know are looking for a forward upgrade."
As the season progresses, this remains a situation to monitor. The Blue Jackets are trying to take another step forward, and keeping Chinakhov is probably in the team’s best interest. But the pending restricted free agent wants out, and the Maple Leafs are the perfect landing spot.
