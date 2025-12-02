Injury Bug Worsens for Already Battered Blues
The injury bug has taken hold of the St. Louis Blues. Every year, there are a few teams or players who are stricken with terrible injury luck, and according to the will of the hockey gods, the Blues are this year's unlucky recipient.
After losing a pair of players earlier in the week, the Blues announced another injury to their roster. Veteran forward Nathan Walker is the latest player added to the injury report. The organization shared that Walker suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out for a minimum of eight weeks. He will be re-evaluated at that point in time, and a new timeline will be decided.
Walker was off to a strong start with the Blues. Playing in 25 games, he's recorded three goals and six assists for nine points. The native of the United Kingdom has collected 65 total NHL points in 254 NHL games.
Decimated Forward Group
Walker had been an impressive depth player for the Blues to begin the season, and now they are down another forward. It was just days previously that the team announced that exciting young winger Jimmy Snuggerud suffered a left wrist injury that required surgery. The 21-year-old will be out for at least six weeks as he recovers.
26-year-old winger Alexei Toropchenko, another member of the forward depth, joined the growing list of NHL players to suffer unusual off-ice injuries. The Blues described his injury as "scalding burns to his legs in a home incident." He is considered week-to-week after suffering those severe burns.
Including Walker, the Blues currently have five of their 12 forwards out of the lineup. Center Zach Dean has been out since before the regular season began after entering the NHL/NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. He likely won't be back until after the new year, if he returns this season.
The team also added Pius Suter to their never-ending injury report. Coming off a 25-goal season, Suter's working to get back from a lower-body injury that's kept him out of the past two contests.
Blues Forced to Explore Trade Market
Needing NHL players, the Blues quickly swung a deal for Los Angeles Kings forward Akil Thomas. That can't be the only reinforcements St. Louis seeks, however. Their forward group is depleted, and while they have to leave space for their returning players, they need help immediately or risk falling behind and out of the postseason race.
The Blues could be heavy players in the trade market moving forward. If they want to keep pace in the Western Conference, they should deeply explore the trade market for improvements.
