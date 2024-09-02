Blues Have Quick Rebuild Plans
The St. Louis Blues don’t strike many as a team in the midst of a rebuild, but they’ve won just one playoff round since their Stanley Cup run in 2019. They’ve missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and are looking to quickly work their way back to the mountaintop.
One of the Blues’ top priorities this offseason was to sign key forward Pavel Buchnevich to a healthy contract extension. Buchnevich signed a six-year contract that will keep him in St. Louis until 2031, making him part of their future plans. During contract talks, the Blues laid out their plans to Buchnevich, saying they want to quickly retool and get back on the right track.
"They told me there would be no long rebuild,” Buchnevich told rg.org. “They want to make a strong team here and now. No one is interested in a long rebuild.”
The Blues showed how serious they are about picking up the pace when they signed a pair of young Edmonton Oilers prospects to offer sheets. Blue general manager Doug Armstrong saw an opportunity to bolster his lineup, and he did by taking Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg from the Oilers.
Those two are expected to immediately make the Blues lineup and should be difference-makers right away.
“I know Doug Armstrong. He is the kind of person who wants to win here and now,” Buchnevish said. “He has already announced that in two years, he is leaving for another position; I don't think he wants to waste this time on a rebuild.”
The Blues still don’t have the strongest roster on paper, but they are still a team capable of making the postseason with ease.
Buchnevich pointed out that it was important for the Blues to sign their leadership group to long-term deals and solidify their roles in St. Louis. He was among them with his six-year extension, forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou are also signed until 2031, and defenseman Colton Parayko until 2030.
“It is also important that all our leaders are under contract. And the guys and I must play better for the team to win."
