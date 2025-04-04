Blues Tie Franchise Record
The St. Louis Blues defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in their recent contest and tied franchise history. It took a power play in overtime to give the Blues a 5-4 victory, but they secured the win and tied the franchise record for longest winning streak in a season.
The Blues have won 11 straight games following the win over Pittsburgh. It's launched them into the postseason picture and quickly elevated them from middle of the pack to Stanley Cup contender.
The Blues can now set a new franchise record with one more victory. To do so, they must get past the Colorado Avalanche in a Central Division showdown. Not only is it a chance to make team history, but it's a measuring stick game against another Stanley Cup contender.
The play of forward Robert Thomas continues to be a difference-maker. With each passing game, he's playing at a higher level. With a goal and an assist against the Penguins, Robert extended his point streak to seven games, scoring 14 points in that span.
One notable event from this recent win was rookie forward Jimmy Snuggerud's first NHL point. The Blues just snatched him from the University of Minnesota after he dominated the NCAA. In his second NHL contest, he fed linemate Jake Neighbours for a goal and his first assist as a major league player. It was an excellent play from the 20-year-old forward who is already showing the high-end skill that made him a first-round pick three years ago.
One huge question mark leaving this game is the status of winger Dylan Holloway. The breakout forward left the game early after taking a check from Penguins winger Rutger McGroarty. If he misses significant time, it would be a huge loss for the Blues. In his first season with St. Louis, he's scored 26 goals and has become a crucial top-six winger. The team did not provide any further updates on Holloway following the game.
The last time the Blues won 11 games in a row, it foreshadowed a championship run. During the 2018-2019 campaign, the team won 11 games between late January and February 2019. It changed the entire trajectory of their season, and they lifted the Stanley Cup a few months later. The Blues hope the same thing happens in 2025.
