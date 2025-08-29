Blue Jackets Honor Gaudreau Brothers
The Columbus Blue Jackets have kept the Gaudreau family close over the last year. It was a year ago today that Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were fatally struck while riding their bicycles. The Gaudreau family lost two members, and the entire NHL community mourned the loss of one it’s great ambassadors and the shocking family tragedy.
A year may have passed, but the Blue Jackets are still remembering and honoring Johnny and Matthew. On the anniversary of their passing, the organization shared a heartfelt video tribute to the Gaudreau boys. The video was a compilation of some of Johnny’s biggest moments on the ice, from game-winners to interview quotes, as well as off of it. The Jackets thoughtfully included photos and clips from Johnny and his widow Meredith’s wedding and the birth of one of their children , highlighting some of the family’s most joyous moments. It culminated with a photo of Johnny and Matthew from their time at Boston College together. The two held the Beanpot Trophy after BC’s claiming of the annual tournament, with Johnny’s other arm secured around Matthew’s shoulder. The organization shared the video via their social media accounts.
In the year since their passing, the Gaudreau legacy has carried on. It’s been seen on the international circuit. Johnny was a product of the United States National Team Development Program and the United States Hockey League before playing in the NCAA, and he was a staple for Team USA as a junior competitor and professional. He won a gold medal at the World Juniors in 2013, and the most recent group kept Gaudreau’s USA jersey with them in their locker room as a reminder. After winning the gold medal, the entire team took a photo with the jersey.
Team USA honored Johnny again at this year’s International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships. While he represented the United States five times at the World Championships during his career, he never captured a gold medal at this event. The United States broke a 92-year drought at the World Championships earlier this summer and captured gold. As they accepted their trophy and medals, the captains of the roster carried Johnny’s Team USA jersey with them, serving as another reminder of Johnny’s importance to United States hockey.
The Gaudreau family has carried on their legacy with pride as well. Most recently, Meredith and Matthew’s wife Madeline, announced the launch of a foundation that honors the Gaudreau brothers and will focus on carrying out their passion of helping both the hockey and larger communities.
