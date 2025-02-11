Mother of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau Shares Sweet Tribute to Her Late Eagles-Fan Sons
More than five months later, the sports world is still grieving the deaths of former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.
On Monday, the Gaudreaus' mother Jane shared touching insight into a point of bonding between the brothers—their beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Jane took to Instagram following the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX Sunday.
"I know two extremely happy (Eagles) fans in heaven right now!" she wrote. "Although for us, it’s a little bittersweet because we would have loved to be watching the game with the two of them and seeing how crazy excited they would have been!"
The Gaudreaus hailed from Salem County, N.J.—the heart of Philadelphia sports country.
"Their favorite song when they were playing youth hockey was 'We Are The Champions!'" Jane wrote. "They would make their Dad play it after every big win! Miss you guys so much!"