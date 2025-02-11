SI

Mother of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau Shares Sweet Tribute to Her Late Eagles-Fan Sons

The hockey-playing brothers died on Aug. 29.

Patrick Andres

Johnny Gaudreau during the Blue Jackets' 6–5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Dec. 29, 2023.
Johnny Gaudreau during the Blue Jackets' 6–5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Dec. 29, 2023. / Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
More than five months later, the sports world is still grieving the deaths of former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.

On Monday, the Gaudreaus' mother Jane shared touching insight into a point of bonding between the brothers—their beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Jane took to Instagram following the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX Sunday.

"I know two extremely happy (Eagles) fans in heaven right now!" she wrote. "Although for us, it’s a little bittersweet because we would have loved to be watching the game with the two of them and seeing how crazy excited they would have been!"

The Gaudreaus hailed from Salem County, N.J.—the heart of Philadelphia sports country.

"Their favorite song when they were playing youth hockey was 'We Are The Champions!'" Jane wrote. "They would make their Dad play it after every big win! Miss you guys so much!"

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

