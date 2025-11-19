Stars' Mikko Rantanen Avoids Extra Discipline for Ugly Hit
It was the boarding penalty heard around the world.
With 27 seconds left in a close matchup between the Dallas Stars and the New York Islanders, Mikko Rantanen shoved defenseman Alexander Romanov into the boards after he himself was tripped by the Isles’ Scott Mayfield. Rantanen was subsequently docked with a five-minute major for boarding, as well as a game misconduct.
The hit injured Romanov, who writhed in pain on the ice before being helped off by trainers and teammates. He didn’t return to the contest. The Islanders went on to win the game 3-2.
There was some speculation that some additional penalty could have been laid onto Rantanen by the NHL, but multiple reports indicated that would not be the case.
The reasoning appears to lie with the fact that Mayfield tripped up Rantanen, which then caused him to collide with Romanov and shove him into the boards. Obviously, the hit was still penalty-worthy, but any further discipline need not be added due to the accidental nature of the contact.
Islanders and Stars Disagree About the Nature of the Hit
The second that Rantanen hit Romanov, the Islanders were incensed for the rest of the night. While Romanov was down on the ice in pain, a fight between the Stars and the Isles broke out right next to him. That was just the first instance of the Islanders not being happy about the play.
Isles head coach Patrick Roy was also furious. As Rantanen was walking down the tunnel after being ejected, Roy expressed his displeasure with the star forward from Finland.
“All I’m gonna say is when you see the number, you have to lay off,” Roy said. “Everybody knows that. You don’t go through the guy. And I’m proud of the way our guys handled it afterwards. No one was happy to see someone get hurt like this. And like I said to me it’s disrespectful for our guy.”
Roy went on to mention that he was with the Colorado Avalanche when Rantanen was also a member of the team and said that this type of hit “was not his style.” Still, he doesn’t think hits like that should be part of the game.
Meanwhile, Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan defended Rantanen, pointing out that Mayfield tripped him prior to the penalty.
“If you watch the play, I think it’s [Scott] Mayfield, the defenseman, actually holds up Rantanen, and they actually clip his skates, so Rants is off balance going in there, too,” Gulutzan said. “I’ve seen Rants play enough over the last 10 years that it’s just one of those hockey plays that happens. I hope Romanov is OK. Rants clips skates, being help up, so it’s a dangerous play for everybody.”
No update has been given on Romanov’s health. The Islanders play tomorrow in Detroit against the Red Wings. For Rantanen, he will be available to play in the Stars’ next contest against the Vancouver Canucks.
