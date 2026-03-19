Stars Should Let Jason Robertson Receive Offer Sheet

The Dallas Stars are focused on the Stanley Cup this season, but there is an organization-shifting question looming when the year ends.

Stars forward Jason Robertson is having another incredible campaign, with 37 goals and 81 points already in just 68 games. The 26-year-old is in line for a new contract and sizable raise from the $7.75 million he currently makes.

The team is working toward an extension, according to general manager Jim Nill, but the threat of an offer sheet for the pending restricted free agent is increasing. After the season, any team with the appropriate draft pick compensation can present a contract offer to Robertson. Should he sign it and the Stars refuse to match it, Robertson would join a new team and Dallas would recoup several draft picks.

It might sound like the worst outcome for the Stars, but it's actually a good idea for the organization to let this situation play out. It might even be a good idea for the Stars to let Robertson receive an offer sheet.

Why the Stars Should Do This

There are two major reasons why the Stars should embrace the offer sheet route. The first is that it could expedite the negotiation process between Dallas and Robertson's camp. As Nill recently stated, the organization wants their star forward around for a long time, but their plan all along has been to pick things back up when the season ends.

"Let's go have a good year, let's have a good playoff, and we'll make this work," he said on NHL Network. "He's a big part of our team. He's one of the leading scorers in the league, and he's really in the prime of his career. He's a big part of our team. So a priority for us is to get him signed this summer and move on."

An offer sheet might just make things easier for Dallas. If another team comes in and offers Robertson a contract for six years and an average annual salary of $11 million, that would essentially guarantee that he returns to the Stars. In their pursuit of a scoring forward, another franchise could hand Robertson back to Dallas with a freshly negotiated contract.

Mar 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the game between the Stars and the Avalanche at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A Boatload of Picks to Rebuild Around

If the Stars believe they can't match a potential offer sheet, it's not the end of the world. They would lose an elite point producer, but in return they could jumpstart their plans to replace him.

The current compensation schedule for restricted free agents is incredibly generous to the team losing a player. If Robertson signs a deal with a salary up to $9.3 million, it would net the Stars one first, second and third round draft pick in 2027. Between $9.36 and $11.7 million, the team acquiring Robertson would owe Dallas two first round picks, a second and a third-round pick.

Here's the real kicker: if the new team signs Robertson to a deal with a salary above $11.7 million, they give up their next four first round picks.

The Stars have a difficult choice on their hands. They are a powerhouse team in the Western Conference and will remain Stanley Cup contenders with Robertson on the roster. An offer sheet might quicken this process and resolve things for Dallas, or it could kickstart their push to add another scorer, armed with a bunch of new draft picks and salary cap space.

Either way, an offer sheet for Jason Robertson might not be the worst thing for the Stars this summer.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!