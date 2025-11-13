Stars’ Comeback Streak Shows a Contender Emerging
The Dallas Stars are off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, sitting 10-4-3 and tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference alongside the Anaheim Ducks (11-4-1), trailing only the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.
Winners of three straight, the Stars are beginning to look like the contender many expected. With one of the league’s best scoring depths, strong goaltending, and defensemen who contribute offensively, the team has started the season strong, and Miro Heiskanen’s hot start driving the Stars’ early success has helped set the tone for their impressive run.
Comeback #1: Outshooting and Outlasting Nashville
The Stars opened this stretch with a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Adam Erne and Sam Steel scored 47 seconds apart midway through the third period to cap the rally. Mavrik Bourque scored and added an assist, while Roope Hintz and Justin Hryckowian also found the net. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves, and Heiskanen tallied two assists, giving him a goal and six helpers in his last three games.
Nashville had s a 3-2 lead heading into the third, but Dallas’ depth and persistence proved decisive. After tying up the game 3-3, a goal from Steven Stamkos gave the Preds the lead, until Adam Ernie tied it up again, followed by the game-winning goal from Sam Steel less than a minute later.
Comeback #2: First Period Frenzy Against the Kraken
The Stars followed with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. After going down 1-0 early in the first, the Stars tied up a little over a minute later thanks to Wyatt Johnston scoring his league-leading seventh power-play goal. Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 31 shots for Dallas, while Heiskanen had two assists, extending his three-game multipoint streak. Tyler Seguin scored the deciding and final goal of the game with 32.2 seconds left in the opening period with a slick backhander at the near post under Matt Murray’s right pad.
Comeback #3: A Wild Overtime Winner in Canada's Capital City
The real fireworks came against the Ottawa Senators, where Dallas scored three straight to complete a 3-2 overtime comeback. Trailing 2-0 after the first, the Stars pressed hard, with Mikko Rantanen scoring in the second, and Jason Robertson beating Linus Ullmark glove side on the power play to tie it in the third.
The overtime winner from Roope Hintz was nothing short of spectacular: after two point-blank chances were denied — first by Miro Heiskanen crashing the crease and then Robertson getting robbed — Hintz finally buried the rebound over Ullmark to end the game. The sequence was chaotic, tense, and thrilling, ending Ottawa’s eight-game home winning streak against Dallas and earning one of the cooler goal calls in recent memory. Remarkably, all three comebacks happened in just four days, highlighting the team’s resilience and determination to claw back from any deficit.
With momentum on their side, the question now turns to their next challenge: Montreal. Can the Stars make it four straight wins and maybe comebacks in a row? With their balanced roster, hot goaltending, and Heiskanen steering the blue line, Dallas looks like the only true threat to stopping Colorado from winning the Central Division.
