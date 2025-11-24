Wild Rolling Like Wagon During Incredible November Run
The Minnesota Wild started this season wrapped in uncertainty. Some analysts believed they had enough talent and structure to contend for a Central Division title. Others questioned whether they even had the depth to claw their way into a playoff spot. And after a rough opening stretch which saw them lose 9 of their first 12 games — it felt like the doubters were winning the argument. The Wild looked lost, slow, and disconnected.
But when the calendar flipped to November, everything changed. Minnesota found its identity again, tightening up defensively while rediscovering the scoring touch that made them dangerous in past seasons. Almost overnight, the Wild transformed from a team slipping toward the basement into one of the NHL’s most complete, well-balanced groups.
And right now? They’re rolling like a wagon down a steep hill with no signs of slowing.
A November Surge No One Saw Coming
The Wild’s turnaround this month has been nothing short of incredible. Minnesota owns a 9–1–1 record in November, has rattled off five straight wins, and has posted four shutouts in their last seven games. Those shutouts came against the Flames, Ducks, Penguins and Jets.
Outside of the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, nobody in the NHL is hotter than the Minnesota Wild. The shift has been so dramatic that even long-time believers didn’t expect a rebound this sharp. Their structure looks tighter, their confidence looks higher, and suddenly they’re grinding teams down the way the Wild are supposed to.
A big part of that success comes from their scoring depth. Minnesota already has eight players with double-digit point totals, giving them multiple lines that can generate offense. But as good as that balance has been, it’s the goaltending that has completely changed their season.
Jesper Wallstedt's Emergence is Stealing the Spotlight
Starter Filip Gustavsson has been solid, giving the Wild the consistency they needed early in the season. But the real story — the runaway headline — is Jesper Wallstedt. Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (20th overall) has gone from a relatively unknown young backup to one of the NHL’s best goalies in less than a month.
Wallstedt’s last four starts have been outrageous: three shutouts, two of them while facing more than 30 shots and the other while turning aside 28. His stats in November so far are ridiculously good: 5-0-0 record, 0.970 save percentage, 0.99 GAA. His poise, positioning, and ability to erase scoring chances have stunned not only fans but also the teams he completely shut down.
Still, it isn’t just goaltending driving the Wild’s surge. Their defensive structure has tightened, their forecheck is more connected, and their transition play looks cleaner than it did in October. The question now is simple: can they keep this up, or will regression start to creep in as the season wears on?
If they continue to get this level of buy-in — and if their goaltending stays anywhere near its current form — the Wild might not just make the playoffs. They might end up looking a lot more like the contender some believed they could be all along.
