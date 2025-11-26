Stars Unveil New Third Jersey
The Dallas Stars have unveiled new alternate jerseys inspired by their 1999 Stanley Cup championship sweaters.
The Texas franchise made the announcement on Nov. 25. The Stars' latest threads feature the iconic and well-known star design in the current green and black color scheme. On the crest, the Stars original logo is stitched in silver and green and inside the collar, “3OT 1999” is written in a nod to the triple-overtime Game Six win against the Buffalo Sabres that clinched the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship. Finally, a patch of the state of Texas with a star and “D” on the inside is featured on the shoulder.
Dallas also released a schedule of when the '99 jerseys will be worn; the Stars will first wear them on Nov. 28 against the Utah Mammoth. Puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center.
Stars Revive Stanley Cup-Winning Design
These latest sweaters for the Stars come after rumors that they were working on some version of a vintage jersey following Dallas concluding its run of their former blackout third jersey at the end of last year.
The two main differences between the new retro jersey and the exact '99 version is that the green and black sections are flipped, in addition to the color of the logo having changed from gold to silver.
Dallas made its announcement with a video of highlights throughout the 1999 championship run and also featured retired forward Brett Hull wearing the new sweater.
Hull concluded his career as a two-time Stanley Cup winner alongside 1,391 career points across 741 goals scored and 650 assists. Left Wing Jason Robertson is tied with fellow-winger Mikko Rantanen to currently lead the Stars with 28 points. Robertson is Dallas's leading scorer with 13 goals.
The Stars most recently fell 3-2 in a shootout loss to the Calgary Flames. Dallas currently has 30 points in the Central Division with a 13-5-4 overall record as of press time.
Dallas also released a video on X showcasing how the roster reacted to their new threads, which was overwhelmingly positive.
12 games in total will be reserved for wearing the new jerseys, with the last time they're worn in the regular-season being on March 22 agains the Vegas Golden Knights. The new sweaters will also be available to the general public on Black Friday at 6 p.m. EST online and in person at the previously referenced home venue.
