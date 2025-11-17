Rangers, AHL Affiliate Make Several Roster Changes
The New York Rangers made a series of roster changes with their AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack, on the morning of Nov. 16.
The Rangers recalled defenseman Scott Morrow from Hartford while assigning forward and youngster Gabe Perreault to the Wolf Pack. Additionally, goaltender Callum Tung has been assigned to Hartford from ECHL Bloomington and the Wolf Pack have also recalled defenseman Chris Ortiz from Bloomington.
This marks Morrow's second time being called up from the AHL this year. Morrow has skated in 11 games for Hartford and has a goal and an assist for two points. He tallied 39 points in 52 games (13 goals and 26 assists) for the Chicago Wolves as an AHL rookie last season.
Morrow also has six total points in the NHL so far due to one goal and five assists tallied while with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25.
Gabe Perreault Sent Back Down to Hartford Wolf Pack
The headline from this latest series of transactions is sending down Perreault.
Perreault was undoubtedly sent down to make room for Morrow, and Perreault was the only player on the Rangers' roster who was exempt from waivers and could immediately be sent down.
The 20-year-old Perreault is a right winger and recently recorded his first point against the Nashville Predators with an assist on Alexis Lafreniere's power play goal in the second period. This was in his 2025-26 season debut, but his sixth league game overall.
"We've seen some really good things he's done. Obviously, he's got really good offensive instincts, sees the play really well. He thinks the game on a high level. I think where his opportunity for growth and improvement is really just strength on the puck and a little bit of quickness," Rangers' Head Coach Mike Sullivan recently said in evaluation of Perreault. "And I think they go hand in hand. As a young player, it's just physical maturity. The speed of the game and the size and the strength of the players at this level is second to none. For most young players, that's one of the challenges in making the jump to being an impact player at this level."
Perreault appeared in three games after his recall on Nov. 10, and recorded the previously referenced assist while averaging 13:09 per game. He skated 14:08 in his season opener, 12:43 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and just 12:37 on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. While his development and minutes will grow with the Wolf Pack, it is safe to say, after Sullivan's comments and Perreault's point, that he will be called up again in the near future.
