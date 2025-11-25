Canucks Making Veterans Available for Trade
Per a report and sourcing from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to shop veteran players in an effort to add some younger talent to the roster.
Canucks' President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and General Manager Patrik Allvin are likely shopping their potential unrestricted free agents alongside a player or two with terms. Possible names could include Evander Kane, Teddy Blueger, Kiefer Sherwood, David Kampf, Derek Forbort and Tyler Myers. Players with no-move clauses include Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek, Marcus Pettersson, and Tyler Myers. Those with partial no-trade clauses include Kane, Drew O'Connor and Blueger.
Elias is currently signed to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with a cap hit of $11.6 million per season.
In the report, it was heavily noted that the list of veteran players Vancouver will be willing to shop did not include captain Quinn Hughes — whose TOI minutes are currently averaging close to 30.
"The obvious question is: Does this mean Quinn Hughes? I’m told the answer is no, at this time," Friedman wrote in his report. "'They’ve made it clear [trading him] is not their priority right now,' one executive said. [Filip Hronek is another player teams feel is unlikely to go anywhere.]"
Rutherford, Allvin Reported to Be Shopping for Young Talent
The Canucks potentially seeking younger talent comes at a time that makes sense. 18-year-old No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer has been producing well and making waves for the New York Islanders, where as fellow youngsters Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes continue make and instant impact in the league.
Though, Friedman making it clear that this does not include a potential trade for Hughes answers the biggest question his latest report poses to fans.
Hughes has tallied 21 points for the Canucks while having played in 18 games. The defenseman — who is 26 — most recently recorded his second goal of the year while going coast-to-coast against the Calgary Flames.
He was named the 15th captain in franchise history in Sept., 2023.
Left wing Sherwood could likely be considered the most popular name available for those interested in making a deal with Vancouver. Sherwood, 30, has been a member of the Canucks since the 2024-25 season and currently has a career total of 114 points across 55 goals and 59 assists.
Vancouver currently sits with 20 points in the Pacific Division and has a 9-12-2 overall record.
