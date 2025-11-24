Jake Guentzel Plays 100th Game With Lightning
Last week, Jake Guentzel skated in his 100th game as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s been a winding road for him to get here — traded first from Pittsburgh to Carolina, then moved again 28 games later (17 regular season games, 11 playoff games), after the Hurricanes’ season was ended in the Conference Finals by the Florida Panthers for the second time in three years.
Since joining the Tampa Bay Lightning, he’s found a team that feels like an almost perfect fit. His IQ, patience, and timing have sparked the Lightning offense in ways that were obvious almost from his first shift.
Guentzel’s chemistry with his new teammates didn’t take long to show. He slides into scoring pockets, keeps plays alive and sees the next pass before it develops. It’s the kind of hockey sense that rubs off on a whole roster — and the kind that comes from years beside Sidney Crosby.
Still, it’s important to remember that Guentzel didn’t simply inherit his greatness from Sid. He arrived in Pittsburgh as a mature, driven player, and his breakout role in the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup win showed that he was built for big moments long before he came to Tampa.
A New Dimension to Tampa Bay’s Offense
With Guentzel in the lineup, the Lightning look different — more dynamic, more patient, and more willing to attack the high-percentage areas of the ice. He doesn’t overpower teams; he outsmarts them. He moves defenders out of space, draws coverage to the wrong lane, and threads pucks to open teammates in spots that shouldn’t exist. On the power play or at five-on-five, the common thread is the same: movement, spacing, and giving the puck to the open man.
His first full season in Tampa Bay showed the organization and its fanbase everything they had hoped to see. Guentzel hit 80 points in 80 games, scoring 41 goals and proving he could help carry the scoring load without sacrificing playmaking.
Through his first 100 games as a Bolt, he has put up 101 points — 53 goals, 48 assists, and a +18 rating. For a player of his size, he handles every situation: top-line minutes, special teams, defensive-zone matchups, anything the coaching staff throws at him.
Back to Back Dramatic Games for the Bolts
A season and 20 games into his Lightning career, he already has three hat tricks. His most recent came in his 99th game as a Bolt on Nov. 18, in a 5-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. The moment was partially overshadowed by two of the league’s brightest young stars, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, both scoring their own hat tricks on the same night. Even wilder, it was the second hat trick of the season for both rookies, making them the only players in the league to reach that mark at the time.
Guentzel’s 100th game with the Lightning was even more dramatic than the ones that came before it. In a star-studded showdown with the Edmonton Oilers, the night felt bigger than the 2–1 score suggested. Both teams traded high-danger chances, both goalies answered with highlight saves, and the intensity spiked when Curtis Douglas and Darnell Nurse dropped the gloves.
Despite significant injuries on Tampa Bay’s blue line — with Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman, and Ryan McDonagh all sidelined — the Lightning held Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to a combined single point in this thrilling comeback win. Somehow game remained a 1-1 tie and went past regulation, where Guentzel ended it in what some fans are calling the wildest sequence of the 2025–26 season so far. I’ll let you decide for yourself (video below).
The Only Goal That Matters for Guentzel
But points aren’t what drives Jake Guentzel. Goals, assists, streaks — they’re part of the job, not the goal. He came to Tampa Bay for one reason and one reason only: to win Stanley Cups. His presence has already elevated the Lightning, adding structure, pace, and urgency to a roster that’s still built to contend.
Yet since their back-to-back Cup titles and final that followed, Tampa Bay has struggled to escape the first round. Is it the Leafs' curse lingering after their six-game loss to Toronto in 2023? Maybe. But Guentzel is here to help the Lightning break it.
He’s here to drag the team back to the boat-parade era, where deep playoff runs were the standard and the Lightning didn’t just talk about championships — they planned routes along the water. One hundred games in, Guentzel looks like the kind of player who can help them get there again.
