Red Wings Duo Reaches Milestone Not Seen Since 2008

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond made Detroit Red Wings history Friday night. Both forwards reached the 50-point plateau before the team's 50th game of the season, becoming the first Red Wings duo to accomplish that feat since Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk during the 2007-08 campaign.

For a franchise that has been struggling to establish itself as a championship contender, this means a lot. The duo of DeBrincat and Raymond have been a big part of the Red Wings’ recent scoring spree, as they provide Detroit with the offensive power they lacked in recent seasons.

DeBrincat has been particularly dominant, recording 25 goals and 50 points through 49 games. The 27-year-old winger is on pace for a career-best 94 points if he plays all 82 games, which would shatter his previous high of 78 points.

He currently ranks second in the NHL with nine power-play goals and has posted five three-point games this season. Raymond leads the team with 52 points, though head coach Todd McLellan recently moved him to the third line in an effort to spread offensive production throughout the lineup.

The decision has paid dividends, with Raymond elevating the play of linemates J.T. Compher and James van Riemsdyk while allowing the Red Wings to dictate pace across more shifts. With this, the two have effectively established themselves as franchise cornerstones.

Historic Season

Their two-pronged attack has allowed the Red Wings to sit comfortably at the top of the Atlantic Division so far in the season. With a 29-16-4 record, they remain tied with Tampa Bay at 62 points. Though with three games in hand, the Lightning hold the upper hand.

But for a team that was struggling for a playoff berth, this marks significant improvement since former head coach Derek Lalonde was fired in December 2024. Under McLellan, Detroit has already scored 151 goals this season and remains 11th on the scoring leaderboard.

The offensive surge from DeBrincat and Raymond has been critical to Detroit's success. DeBrincat has been particularly hot lately, recording six goals and three assists over his last six games. His chemistry with Patrick Kane on the second line has created matchup problems for opponents.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond both reached the 50-point mark of Friday night's game-opening goal, giving the @DetroitRedWings multiple 50-point scorers before the club's 50th game in a season for the first time since 2007-08 (Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk). #LGRW pic.twitter.com/vJoUOOMtnQ — Jonathan Mills (@JonathanDMillsy) January 17, 2026

Raymond's 46 points give him the team lead despite his recent line change. The young winger has demonstrated maturity in accepting his new role, focusing on the details and dirty work that have elevated his linemates' play.

Zetterberg-Datsyuk Comparison

The last time Detroit had two players reach 50 points before game 50 came during the 2007-08 season when Zetterberg and Datsyuk led the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup championship. That team went 54-21-7 in the regular season before capturing Detroit's 11th Cup in franchise history.

While this current group isn't expected to match that historic achievement, the milestone demonstrates significant progress for a franchise that has missed the playoffs in recent years. DeBrincat and Raymond provide the offensive foundation general manager Steve Yzerman envisioned when constructing this roster.

Both players remain on pace to surpass 80 points, which would mark career highs for Raymond and approach DeBrincat's best offensive season. Their production has transformed Detroit from a playoff hopeful to a legitimate postseason contender as the season reaches its midpoint.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!