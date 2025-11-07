Red Wings' Patrick Kane Returning to Lineup After Long Absence
After a lengthy nine-game absence, Detroit Red Wings veteran Patrick Kane will return to the lineup tonight in the team’s home tilt against the New York Rangers.
Kane participated in Red Wings practice for the first time since his injury on Nov. 6 and took part in morning skate today, slotting in on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper. Following morning skate, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan told reporters that Kane was good to go and would be in the lineup against his former team.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Kane said after practicing yesterday. “Obviously, you know, it’s nice to get back and practice with the team.”
He also added that while it’s never pleasant to miss time with an injury, he was encouraged by how much progress his body made during his time away from the ice.
The 36-year-old has missed the last nine games with an upper-body injury he sustained after sliding into the boards in the third period of a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17. He’ll now return to a Red Wings team that’s started the season on the right foot at 9-5.
Kane Was Off to a Good Start Before the Injury
While he only played in five games before the injury, Kane was showing that, despite his age, he still had plenty left in the tank for a team looking to contend. He scored two goals, assisted on three more and was a crucial piece of the Red Wings’ power-play unit. With Kane in the lineup, Detroit was 4-1; without him, it’s gone 5-4.
In his first two seasons with the Red Wings, Kane has experienced a renaissance in his career following his exit from the Chicago Blackhawks — the place he’d called home since being drafted first overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Over the course of 127 games, Kane has racked up 70 points, 43 of which have come from his own stick.
Red Wings Need Kane Healthy to Contend
While Detroit kept up its end of the bargain with Kane out of the lineup, it’s imperative that the veteran forward stay on the ice if the Red Wings want to end their nine-season playoff drought. His leadership has been cited as a key reason for the team’s success, and his play on the top power-play unit has been dearly missed.
Luckily for them, Kane is back. Coincidentally, Detroit kicks off a four-game homestand tonight, and the first two contests feature matchups against Kane’s two former teams: the Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!