Blues Move Forward with Contract Termination for Veteran Right Wing

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong announced recently the club has placed forward Mathieu Joseph on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. The move represents the 29-year-old's second waiver placement in eight days after clearing Feb. 27.

According to Elliotte Friedman, if Joseph clears again he will become an unrestricted free agent. Any team signing him before tomorrow's 3 p.m. trade deadline would gain his playoff eligibility for the postseason.

Hearing Mathieu Joseph (STL) -- who cleared waivers last week -- is heading back on today for the purposes of contract termination.



If he clears again, he becomes a UFA and, as long as he signs before 3pm (ET) Friday, would be eligible for the playoffs. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 5, 2026

Difficult Tenure in St. Louis

Joseph managed just 11 points across 39 games this season while frequently serving as a healthy scratch. The Laval native added one goal in two appearances with Springfield after his initial AHL assignment last week.

His production fell dramatically after arriving from Ottawa in summer 2024. Joseph posted only six goals and 15 points across 99 games in a Blues sweater while operating primarily in third or fourth-line roles.

The struggling output stands in sharp contrast to his championship pedigree. Joseph won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021 before heading to the Senators in the Nick Paul trade.

Contract Becomes Untenable

Joseph carries a $2.95 million cap hit in the final season of his four-year deal signed with Ottawa. That price tag proved prohibitive for trade discussions as Armstrong searched unsuccessfully for a willing partner.

The Blues sit at 20-28-9 and occupy last place in the Central Division with minimal playoff prospects. Clearing Joseph's contract provides roster flexibility and cap relief heading into Friday's deadline.

His career totals reach 160 points across 459 regular-season appearances split between Tampa Bay, Ottawa and St. Louis. The 2015 fourth-round pick contributed 61 goals and 99 assists over parts of nine NHL campaigns.

Path to Free Agency Opens

The termination process allows Joseph to choose his next destination rather than remaining in organizational limbo. Contending teams seeking depth options could pursue the two-time Cup winner if interested in his postseason experience.

Joseph's struggles in St. Louis stemmed partly from diminished ice time and inconsistent lineup inclusion. He averaged just 12:41 per game while battling through an elbow infection that cost him additional contests in January.

The waiver placement concludes a disappointing chapter for both player and franchise. Joseph never replicated the 35-point production he showed during his final Ottawa campaign, while the Blues failed to extract value from their investment.

Armstrong's decision creates a clean break before the deadline. Joseph gains freedom to pursue playoff opportunities elsewhere while St. Louis reallocates resources toward next season's roster construction.

